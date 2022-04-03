Rhodes Returns, Riverdale Wrap & Renew Batwoman: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Into the flood again/Same old trip it was back then/So I made a big mistake/Try to see it once my way/Am I wrong?/Have I run too far to get home?/Have I gone?/Left you here alone… with the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With much respect to Alice in Chains for "Would?" (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news, opinions & commentary for this morning includes The CW's Batwoman fans sending a message to The CW, Cody Rhodes getting his WWE WrestleMania moments, and Cole Sprouse hinting that it's time to wrap The CW's Riverdale. In addition, we look at a new AMC's Better Call Saul teaser that gets nostalgic, why Sarah Palin running for Congress is great for NBC's Saturday Night Live, BBC's new trailer for Doctor Who "Legend of the Seas Devils," Astrid & Lilly Save the World star Jana Morrison discussing the SYFY series, Kevin Smith gets emotional discussing Bruce Willis at WonderCon & tons more. And then we wrap things up with our reviews, with this go-around including Disney+'s Moon Knight, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard, and FOX's WWE SmackDown.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Sunday, April 3, 2022:

Cody Rhodes on Departing AEW for WWE: "No Nefarious Tale" to Tell

Batwoman Fans Get #RenewBatwoman Trending; Here's Why They're Right

No Mania To Be Found: How WWE Lost That Unique WrestleMania Magic

Better Call Saul Season 6 Teaser Recaps Jimmy's Journey to Saul/Gene

NXT Stand & Deliver Recap: Who Is Still A Champion After Today?

Saturday Night Live: Palin Running Is Good News (Just Not for Alaska)

Pinned: NBCU, Vince McMahon & WWE Tag-Teaming for Wrestling Drama

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Teasers Spotlight Pike & Number One

Doctor Who "Legend of the Sea Devils" Shares Swashbuckling Trailer

Astrid & Lilly: Jana Morrison on SYFY Series & Friendship (Interview)

Riverdale Cast Ready to "Wrap It Up with A Bow": Sprouse; S06 Previews

Supercard of Honor Surprise: Samoa Joe is All Elite

Kevin Smith Gets Emotional Discussing Bruce Willis: WonderCon 2022

NXT Stand & Deliver Preview: All The Titles On The Line In Dallas

Lightning Wolves Battle Animated Existential Crisis This Month

WrestleMania Night 1 Roundtable: Card, Start Time, Predictions, More

Here's a look at a round-up of our reviews- this time around, we have Disney+'s Moon Knight, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard, and FOX's WWE SmackDown:

Moon Knight Episode 1 Proved Steady, Promising Series Start: Review

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 E05 Review: Let Me Play Among the Stars

WWE SmackDown Just A WrestleMania Eve April Fool's Day Joke: 4/1 Recap

