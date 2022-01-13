Rick and Morty, Umbrella Academy & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch 13 Jan 22

What if I fall (I won't let you fall)/What if I cry (I'll never make you cry)/And if I get scared (I'll hold you tighter)/When they're tryna get to you baby I'll be the fighter/What if I fall (I won't let you fall)/What if I cry I promise I'll never make you cry/And if I get scared (I'll hold you tighter)/When they're tryna get to you baby I'll be… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With much love & respect to Keith Urban & Carrie Underwood for "The Fighter" (with the video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today includes Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, MLW suing the WWE, Hulu's Pam & Tommy, Amazon's The Legend of Vox Machina, Hulu's Only Murders In The Building, Showtime's Yellowjackets, Netflix's The Umbrella Academy, HBO Max's Peacemaker, and tons more! And then we wrap up with a look at our reviews, including USA Network's WWE NXT 2.0.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Thursday, January 13, 2022:

Only Murders In The Building S02: MacLaine & Schumer, Lane Return; SAG

MLW Suing WWE For Violating Antitrust Laws Throughout Wrestling

Shining Vale: Preview STARZ's Courteney Cox/Greg Kinnear Horror-Comedy

Batwoman S03E08 Preview Offers 3 Images of Bridget Regan's Poison Ivy

Human Resources: Recruitment Never Looked So Odd in New Netflix Teaser

EastEnders: The World's Most Cockney Man Danny Dyer Explains Departure

Tony Khan Teases Surprise for AEW Dynamite Tonight

Saturday Night Live: Roddy Ricch Out Over COVID; Bleachers Announced

Legends of Tomorrow S07E09 Images: The Truth Won't Set Our Heroes Free

Pam & Tommy: Lily James on Reaching Out to Pamela Anderson & More

Peacemaker? Stick to Making Peace & Stop "Saving" Marriages: Preview

Yellowstone, Squid Game, Hacks & More: 28th Annual SAG Awards TV Noms

The Legend of Vox Machina Wants to "F**k S**t Up" in Red Band Trailer

Own Beavis and Butt-Head Production Cels Before The Show Returns

Only Murders In The Building: Hulu/ABC Boss Praises Season 2 Scripts

Peacemaker: James Gunn Updates Global Domination Plans; New Podcast

Yellowjackets Season 1 Finale Preview Finds a 25th Reunion to Remember

Rick and Morty: Justin Roiland Shares Update on Jerry's Health

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Storyboard Preview Is A Heartbreaker

Soapdish TV Series Needs to Leave Film's Transphobia in the Past

Now here's a look at our latest round of reviews, including USA Network's WWE NXT 2.0:

NXT 2.0 Recap 1/11: AJ Styles In Action & A Crowbar On A Pole Match

