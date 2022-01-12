Tony Khan Teases Surprise for AEW Dynamite Tonight

Last week, AEW Dynamite made its TBS debut with a massive show featuring three title matches, earning a big ratings boost and ensuring that The Chadster probably will not be able to have sexual intercourse with his wife, Keighleyanne, until at least 2023. But not content with ensuring The Chadster remains sexually impotent, Tony Khan is back again promising a surprise for this week's episode of AEW Dynamite. Auughh man! So unfair!

Khan tweeted:

It's Wednesday, you know what that means: Wednesday Night #AEWDymamite TONIGHT on @TBSNetwork! You stepped up for us last week; thanks to your support we had a huge debut on TBS, & we're back TONIGHT @ 8pm ET/7pm CT/8pm PT with big matches, big moments + maybe a surprise for you! pic.twitter.com/g9s3FU3uOz — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 12, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Is another former WWE star getting ready to stab Vince McMahon in the back by joining the competition just because WWE fired them in the middle of a pandemic to cut costs? The Chadster certainly hopes not, but Tony Khan has shown before he will go to any lengths to ruin The Chadster's life.

Even if a former WWE star doesn't debut, tonight's AEW Dynamite has four matches already booked that are sure to please AEW's fanbase while making The Chadster physically ill. Sammy Guevara will defend his newly-won Interim TNT Championship against Daniel Garcia. Serena Deeb and Hikaru Shida will have yet another rematch. Powerhouse Hobbs will take on Dante Martin. And CM Punk will go up against Wardlow in his quest to finally get his hands on MJF in the ring. Each of these is an exciting matchup with the potential to deliver quality wrestling, which just goes to show that Tony Khan doesn't understand anything about the wrestling business at all. You have to give the fans some duds to make the good matches look that much better. Everybody knows that.

AEW Dynamite airs on TBS tonight at 8PM Eastern time. Please, if you care about The Chadster's sex life at all, don't watch it.

