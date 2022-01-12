Yellowjackets Season 1 Finale Preview Finds a 25th Reunion to Remember

Showtime's Yellowjackets has obviously been a wild ride in its first season, but we still have one more episode to go and it looks like anything and everything could happen. Before I break down this preview, in order to avoid potential spoilers go ahead and read my review on episode nine (or watch it and then do that if you're not caught up).

After the nightmarish "let's chase Travis like he's a deer" prom in the woods event, it would be expected that these girls would have some rough morning clarity. Based on the Yellowjackets preview, it doesn't look like I'm far off from the description I just gave. Jackie appears to be going off on a passive-aggressive monologue, but we're starting to see Shauna's limit for all the shit being thrown out the window like poo flung on their friendship tombstone. I don't blame her, but then again everyone isn't doing well mentally at this point of survival. While Van believes that something else was out there with them during the night, I can't help but wonder whether that's true or her apparent shroom-heightened orgasm helped make that experience visually and audibly bonkers. The scarce amount of information on Javi in the Yellowjackets finale preview has me worried about what awaits him. I mean he was straight-up left behind as the group went to confront Jackie and Travis, while Ben was also left (but we see him in the preview luckily) to discuss his sexuality with the trees as Natalie went to find Travis to confess her love for him.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Next On the Season Finale | Yellowjackets | SHOWTIME (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mtMXJFtsbhE)

What makes this Yellowjackets preview so exciting is the potential for extra drama and intense moments to come out of these women attending their 25th high school reunion. All are probably attending after dismembering a body with Misty's help, which makes me think someone needs to check her clutch before she enters the school (she would keep a fingernail as a keepsake, just think about it). Anyways, the cumulative impact that keeping secrets and avoiding the past is coming back for the team. Whatever happens, I'm excited to witness it and prepare myself for whatever may come in the second season of Yellowjackets. Let me know in the comments any theories or ideas you have after watching the preview!

