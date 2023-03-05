Ricky Starks Beats Chris Jericho Again in AEW Revolution Opener Ricky Starks defeated Chris Jericho in the opening match of AEW Revolution, unfairly elevating Starks with the credibility he built in WWE.

Ricky Starks triumphed over Chris Jericho at AEW Revolution, notching his second win against the living legend and officially ascending to the upper echelon of AEW stars… and The Chadster is just so cheesed off about it! The Chadster is running Bleeding Cool's AEW Revolution coverage, and he plans to apply his trademarked objective reporting style to covering this abomination of a PPV. Read on!

The story so far: Ricky Starks has been feuding with Chris Jericho because Jericho is a traitor to WWE who literally stabbed Vince McMahon in the back when he signed with AEW and continues to disrespect the wrestling business every day by putting over young stars in AEW, thereby transferring the prestige he was given by WWE when he worked for them. Jericho was the first AEW Champion and a big reason for the company's success, for which The Chadster will never be able to forgive him. Starks is a popular, homegrown AEW star, which is the last thing this industry needs. The Chadster is guessing that Starks will get the win over Jericho at AEW Revolution, causing The Chadster to throw his White Claw seltzer at the television and then ask his wife, Keighleyanne, to clean it up. The rub that Starks will get from beating one of the last working wrestling legends from the 1990s will be huge, and totally squandered on a non-WWE talent.

That's what The Chadster said earlier tonight in his very unbiased preview of AEW Revolution, but The Chadster still wasn't prepared when Starks and Jericho came out to open the show. The crowd was very loud during this match, which The Chadster found pretty distracting, because it means they are enjoying the show, which means that Tony Khan's lies and deception are working.

Jericho worked against Starks' biggest weakness, which was his injured ribs, bandaged during the match. Starks used Jericho's biggest weakness against him: the fact that he's old. The Jericho Appreciation Society was banned from ringside, leaving Starks and Jericho to settle their differences one-on-one. When Sammy Guevara tried to ignore that order, Action Andretti intervened, but that allowed Jericho to get his hands on a bat and hit Starks in the ribs with it. But Starks blocked a Judas Effect and hit the Rochambo on Jericho for the win.

The Chadster didn't want it to actually come true, but just as The Chadster predicted, Ricky Starks beat Chris Jericho again and is officially elevated, which is just so unfair to WWE and everything that Vince McMahon has ever done for the wrestling business. Auughh man! So unfair!

Bleeding Cool's AEW Revolution Coverage

The Chadster has been tasked with bringing the readers of Bleeding Cool live results and analysis from AEW Revolution, which is just so unfair because everybody knows that The Chadster is a victim of a long-term bullying campaign by AEW, which targets The Chadster personally by providing an alternative to WWE. The Chadster's bosses, who are in league with Tony Khan and enjoy watching The Chadster suffer, have teamed up with him to make The Chadster's life even more miserable. But The Chadster, who is known for his commitment to unbiased wrestling journalism, will not be intimidated. The Chadster will provide completely objective coverage of the worst PPV to ever take place, and you can follow along right here.

