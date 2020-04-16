Ring of Honor Wrestler Joe Hendry Goes Blink-182 for Hand Washing PSA

One of the brightest stars in Ring of Honor (ROH), Joe Hendry is a man of the "musical persuasion." If you've been following Hendry before he started at ROH, you're well aware of his musical hijinx. Thankfully for those of you who may be new to the musical stylings of Hendry, he hasn't stopped. From his insanely catchy theme song (which instructs you to wave your hands from side to side) — to his proven in-ring ability — Hendry has it all. And now, Hendry is here to share with the world a gentle reminder. Sung to the tune of Blink-182's "What's My Age Again?", this delightful parody reminds us all to wash our hands.

This parody is catchy, funny, but very topical. Almost every other line, Hendry tells listeners to wash their hands. Hendry also sings about the lack of toilet paper in his Tesco and how panic buyers are causing a shortage of all kinds of goods. We also learn that poor Hendry has been eating mostly Spam. There's nothing really wrong with Spam, but a bit of variety is nice every once in a while. We also learn that Hendry has been doing fun things like, doing Tik Tok dances and researching if Carole Baskin really did kill her husband, Don. We here at Bleeding Cool have been enthralled by the Tiger King docuseries, and are with Hendry in wondering exactly what happened to Don Lewis.

You can check out the rest of Hendry's enchanting YouTube Channel here. Want to check out some of his in-ring abilities? While Ring of Honor is currently not doing any new live events due to the current worldwide pandemic, you can still watch matches featuring Joe Hendry and the rest of the ROH roster. As an added bonus, you can watch classic matches with past ROH starts — many of whom moved on to WWE. Of course, we all hope that live wrestling can happen sooner rather than later, but in everyone's current downtime, we can at least binge-watch all of the wrestling we could ever want. Have a promotion you think we should watch? Let us know in the comments below!