Riverdale Season 5: Casey Cott's Kevin Keller Take Has Us Concerned

With The CW and EP Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa's fifth season of Riverdale storming back to our screens this Wednesday with a fifth season that's ready to do the "Time Warp" again. That's because we have a three-episode wrap-up to Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart), Jughead (Cole Sprouse), Veronica (Camila Mendes), Toni (Vanessa Morgan), Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch), and the gang's senior year (and hopefully some answers about those creepy snuff films) before a seven-year time jump kicks in. And it's already proving to be an eyebrow-archer, with Veronica married to a dirtbag Wall Street husband, Betty training for the FBI, and something happening to Cheryl. But before that, viewers have three episodes to kick them in the feels as our leads wrap up their senior years- and lay some clues as to what's to come.

Speaking of the future, Casey Cott (Kevin Keller) and Mark Consuelos (Hiram Lodge) take their turn in the "Senior Year Time Capsules" series with their thoughts on what their respective characters have learned over the course of the series' run and how that could impact their time-jump futures. Just a quick note: the one about Kevin has us a bit concerned about his role after the time-jump because it really seems to focus on just how f***ed-up his time on the show's been (and that he's no fan of the Blossoms). For now, we're running with the idea that maybe we're reading too much into it… for now. But it might be something to keep an eye on…

Here's a look at what you can expect when the pre-time jump season-opener "Chapter Seventy-Seven: Climax" (written by Ace Hasan and Greg Murray, and directed by Pamela Romanowsky) premieres on January 20 on The CW:

Riverdale season 5, episode 1 "Chapter Seventy-Seven: Climax": PROM NIGHT INTERRUPTED — Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Jughead's (Cole Sprouse) investigation into the auteur leads them to the discovery of a secret underground for red-band screenings. Elsewhere, in order to impress the visiting Naval Academy Commandant, Archie (KJ Apa) agrees to participate in a boxing exhibition against another candidate — KO Kelly (guest star Zane Holtz). Meanwhile, as Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) prepares for prom, she stumbles upon a major secret that Toni's (Vanessa Morgan) been keeping from her. Camila Mendes, Mädchen Amick, Mark Consuelos, Casey Cott, Charles Melton, Vanessa Morgan and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Directed by Pamela Romanowsky, and written by Ace Hasan and Greg Murray.

The CW's Riverdale stars KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom, Marisol Nichols as Hermione Lodge, Madchen Amick as Alice Cooper, Casey Cott as Kevin Keller, Mark Consuelos as Hiram Lodge, Skeet Ulrich as FP Jones, Charles Melton as Reggie Mantle, and Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz.

Erinn Westbrook (The Resident) joins the cast for the fifth season as Tabitha Tate, the ambitious, entrepreneurial granddaughter of Pop Tate. Seeing serious business potential in her family's business, Tabitha's come to Riverdale to take over Pop's Chock'lit Shoppe in the hopes of franchising the iconic diner, even as the town around it struggles to survive. Broadchurch star Chris Mason will be taking on the recurring role of Chad Gekko, Veronica's husband. Set to make his debut during the fifth season's fourth episode, Gekko is a controlling and jealous husband who works on Wall Street and sees himself as an "alpha dog," Gekko is threatened by Veronica's Riverdale life- especially her bond with Archie. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Aguirre-Sacasa, and Jon Goldwater executive produce. Filmed in Vancouver, BC, Canada, the series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios in association with Berlanti Productions.