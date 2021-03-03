Riverdale Season 5 E07 Preview: Firemen, Moth Men, Bad Men & More

Even with The CW's Riverdale taking a week off (heading back to your screens on Wednesday, March 10), it's never too early to check out what the next post-time jump chapter holds. Now that we have a sense of who's on which team (for now, since some people are looking to play all sides), it's Archie and the rest of the gang looking to take on Hiram and Reggie (!!!)- with one side looking to bring the town back and the other more than happy to keep it the s-hole that it is. Meanwhile, The Lonely Highway is starting to share its secrets with Betty and Alice (not a good thing), Jughead gets help with his book from Tabitha that leads him down a path towards "moth men," and we continue being all-in on Cheryl and Toni (that's never going to change). Heading into next week's episode "Chapter Eighty-Three: Fire in the Sky," Archie looks to rebuild Riverdale's fire department while Toni looks to get Cheryl back into the game. Betty, Alice, and Kevin's investigation leads them right to Hiram. Uh-oh. Veronica has a plan to boost the town's business district, and Jughead and Tabitha go small-town 'X-Files". Here's a look at the preview images, episode overview, and promo for the next episode of Riverdale– returning to The CW on March 10:

Riverdale Season 5, Episode 7 "Chapter Eighty-Three: Fire in the Sky": A FEW GOOD MEN — Following in his Grandpa Artie's footsteps, Archie (KJ Apa) begins to recruit Riverdale's new volunteer fire department. Toni's (Vanessa Morgan) attempt to lure Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) out of Thornhill and back into daily life in Riverdale leads to more tension between the two. Elsewhere, Betty (Lili Reinhart), Alice (Mädchen Amick) and Kevin's (Casey Cott) latest investigation leads them into conflict with Hiram (Mark Consuelos). Finally, as Veronica (Camila Mendes) comes up with a risky plan to support Riverdale's local businesses, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) begin to unravel an old mystery surrounding some strange sightings in the town. Charles Melton and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Gabriel Correa directed the episode, written by Ted Sullivan.

And because you were kind enough to stay through the preview, here's a look at Charles Melton (Reggie) and Mark Consuelos (Hiram)- our time-jump big-bad tag-team- discussing what the time jump means for their respective characters.

