ROH Final Battle: Full Card, Start Time, and How to Watch Today's PPV

As if being forced to watch last night's episode AEW Rampage wasn't bad enough, it looks like Tony Khan is finding new ways to torture The Chadster simply for existing. That's right, Tony Khan is putting on another wrestling show tonight, the ROH Final Battle PPV. That makes two days out of The Chadster's weekend that Tony Khan has completely ruined by providing a wrestling alternative to The Chadster's beloved WWE. Auugh man! So unfair!

ROH Final Battle will take place this afternoon at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas, featuring a ROH World Championship match between Chris Jericho and Claudio Castagnoli, where if Castagnoli loses he must join the Jericho Appreciation Society. Additionally, FTR will challenge the Briscoes in a Dog Collar Match for the ROH Tag Team Championship, Mercedes Martinez will defend her ROH Women's Championship against Athena, Daniel Garcia and Wheeler Yuta will fight for the ROH Pure Championship, Dalton Castle and The Boys will face Brian Cage and Gates of Agony for the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship, Samoa Joe will challenge Juice Robinson for the ROH World Television Championship and finally, Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland will face Shane Taylor and JD Griffey. It's unfair to WWE and its fans that AEW has the ROH Final Battle card stacked with so many amazing matches, especially when it's so clear that Tony Khan is taking advantage of the wrestling fandom and manipulating fans into buying tickets and pay-per-view events. It's a slap in the face to both WWE and its fans and it's wrong.

If you want to watch ROH Final Battle, The Chadster will tell you how, but it would really be better if you just didn't. Final Battle kicks off at 4PM Eastern, with the Zero Hour pre-show starting an hour earlier. You can watch the pre-show on YouTube. For Final Battle itself, you'll need to buy it from your local PPV provider, stream it on FITE internationally, or stream it on Bleacher Report in the United States. Personally, The Chadster recommends that you use Bleacher Report because the service is so bad it might turn you off WWE competitors forever.

The Chadster even wrote a little poem about it. Here it is: There once was a lad named Chad, who thought PLEs on Peacock were rad. Stuck on Bleacher Report, Tony Khan can't retort, so WWE remains glad. And that's the bottom line 'cause Chad said so!