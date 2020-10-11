Roman Reigns Agrees with Fans That Watching WWE on TV Sucks

WWE star The Big Dog Roman Reigns has a very similar opinion about watching WWE TV shows as most of the company's audience: it absolutely sucks! However, unlike fans, Reigns isn't bothered by the lack of quality storytelling, inconsistent booking, predictable results, overly-produced camera work, corporate catchphrase laden commentary, and the overall boring, intelligence-insulting message of the product. Roman was merely referring to having to watch the show from home while he was quarantining during the early part of the pandemic. Reigns made his comments on an episode of After the Bell with Corey Graves.

"It sucked," said Reigns of watching WrestleMania from home after dropping out of his planned Universal Championship match with Bill Goldberg. "It was a two-night event, and I imagine I would have closed one of those nights."

Reigns made the decision back in April to stay home when the pandemic first caused shutdowns around the country. Reigns said he did it to protect his family, and as a locker room leader, he set an example that a few wrestlers, including Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, followed. All three men are back now, though WWE continues to have difficulties with COVID-19 outbreaks.

"For me, I'm a 4-star general," said the Trible Chief. "I've main-evented four WrestleManias. In my head, the fifth star was coming. It would've been on the back of the shirt. It would've been merchandised."

Though Roman Reigns may not outwardly express the same reason as fans for thinking watching WWE sucks, he probably does sympathize with us, at least a little bit. Part of Roman's return to WWE involved pushing for the company to turn him heel, which has resulted in one of the most interesting storylines WWE has produced in years. So for those of us still watching WWE from home, it does still suck… but maybe a little bit less thanks to The Big Dog.