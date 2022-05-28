Ruby Soho Advances to Owen Hart Tournament Final at Double or Nothing

Much to the chagrin of the Las Vegas crowd that heavily supported Kris Statlander, Ruby Soho won her semi-final match on AEW Rampage to advance to the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament at Double or Nothing.

Though many AEW fans have supported Soho and even complained that she wasn't getting enough of a push after her debut in the company, Soho had the unlucky timing of wrestling Statlander after she cut her best promo since joining the company, getting the fans behind the homegrown AEW star right before the Rampage main event.

Following the match, Soho's opponent in the finals at Double or Nothing, former Women's World Champion Britt Baker, came out to the stage to cut a promo, but instead just grinned while the crowd booed the babyface in the ring as Soho explained to the crowd that she did what had to do.

Baker vs. Soho joins Samoa Joe vs. Adam Cole in the two Owen Hart Foundation Tournament finals taking place at Double or Nothing on Sunday. Another match added to Double or Nothing on Sunday is a trios battle between the Men of the Year with Paige VanZant and Frankie Kazarian with Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti.

In addition, Darby Allin challenged Kyle O'Reilly to a match on the PPV, finalizing the card at thirteen matches.

AEW Double or Nothing will take place on Sunday, May 29th at 7PM ET at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. Headlining the event is an AEW World Championship match between champion Hangman Adam Page and challenger CM Punk. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus will defend their AEW Tag Team Championships against the team of Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland and the team of Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs in a triple threat match. That event will also feature Thunder Rosa putting the AEW Women's Championship on the line against Serena Deeb. Jade Cargill will defend the TBS Championship against Anna Jay. The Jericho Appreciation Society will take on an alliance of the Blackpool Combat Club, Eddie Kingston, and Santana and Ortiz in "Anarchy in the Arena." MJF will take on Wardlow, with Wardlow's future on the line. Death Triangle will face the House of Black in a trios match. The Young Bucks will face The Hardys. Men of the Year and Paige VanZant will take on Frankie Kazarian, Sammy Guevara, and Tay Conti in a mixed trios match, with Kazarian and Guevara forbidden from challenging for the TNT Championship again if they lose. Both the men's and women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament finals will take place at the show, with Samoa Joe facing Adam Cole and Britt Baker facing Ruby Soho. Darby Allin will face Kyle O'Reilly. Plus, Hook and Danhausen will team up against Tony Nese and Mark Sterling on the pre-show. Double or Nothing can be purchased on PPV or streamed on Bleacher Report or Fite, depending on region.

See more highlights from AEW Rampage below:

