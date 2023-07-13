Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, recaps, wrestling

Ruby Soho Disrespects WWE Legacy with AEW Dynamite Win

The Chadster is cheesed off as Ruby Soho stabs WWE in the back 😡 with her win in the Owen Hart tournament on AEW Dynamite! 💔😤👎

Gather 'round boys and girls, The Chadster is back with another report to enlighten all of you about the continued shenanigans over at AEW, as former WWE Superstar Ruby Soho continues to make her mark on the wrestling business in the ongoing Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament. Auughh man! So unfair! 😤

AEW Dynamite saw Ruby Soho advancing to the finals of the Owen Hart tournament, after she emerged victorious against Skye Blue. You know what's the deal with The Chadster's ire? The unnecessary digs and punches at her past in WWE. 😠 Soho, who was sidelined as a jobber in WWE, is suddenly in the limelight in AEW! Now if that's not a slap in the face, then The Chadster doesn't know what is. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. Does Tony Khan actually think he understands the business better than Vince McMahon?! 🙄

To make matters worse, this push for Ruby Soho is integral to a tournament discrediting the heritage of none other than former WWE Superstar Owen Hart, who died tragically through no one's direct fault. The Chadster has always had an appreciation for WWE's former talents, who deserved better than this mistreatment. The Chadster is miffed, and rightly so, because the blatant disrespect of someone as significant as Owen Hart is beyond comprehension.🤷‍♂️

Just when Ruby had her knee smacked into the steel ring steps, Skye Blue rallied back with a neck breaker. In the opinion of The Chadster, she put up a good fight and deserved more credit, but the biased commentators on AEW Dynamite only had praise for Ruby. Auughh man! So unfair! Ruby Soho was eventually the victor, landing the Destination Unknown on Skye Blue off the top turnbuckle and scoring the pin. She's now set to march off to the finals this Saturday at Collision. This disgraceful misuse of a former WWE wrestler proves once again that AEW and Tony Khan simply don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business.

As this travesty unfolded on the television, The Chadster was sending a text to fellow unbiased journalist Mike Coppinger about how much better WWE is than AEW. When Soho got the pin, The Chadster spat out a mouthful of White Claw seltzer, all over the phone. The touchscreen became sticky, and The Chadster made some embarrassing autocorrect mistakes thanks to Tony Khan's meddling. 📱💦 The Chadster doesn't understand why Tony Khan is so obsessed with him or how Khan has the time to get involved in these little details of The Chadster's life.

To wrap it up, this match is yet another example of the flaws in AEW's portrayal of wrestling. With former WWE superstars being exploited and longtime fans like The Chadster left to clean seltzer off their devices, The Chadster's only solace is knowing The Chadster is not alone. After all, his fellow unbiased journalists like Mike Coppinger would no doubt agree 💪😠 that such disgraceful treatment of former WWE talents is completely unacceptable. The Chadster treasures the WWE legacy, and it won't let it be tarnished on Tony Khan's watch! 😡

Oh, and Tony, you owe The Chadster a new White Claw seltzer! 🍹💵

