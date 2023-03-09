Ruby Soho Lays Out Heel Manifesto in AEW Dynamite Promo Ruby Soho explained her actions from AEW Revolution last night on AEW Dynamite, delivering one of her best promos of all time. Auughh man! So unfair!

On Sunday at AEW Revolution, Jamie Hayter successfully defended the AEW Women's World Championship against Ruby Soho and Saraya in a triple threat match. After the match was over, however, Soho joined Saraya and her partner in crime, Toni Storm, in attacking Hayter and Britt Baker. The heel turn had fans confused, but on AEW Dynamite last night, Soho explained herself.

According to Soho, it was the AEW fans who disrespected her by not complaining enough about her booking online. Soho pointed out how the fans demanded Hayter be given a chance, leading to her winning the title, but said the fans didn't do that for Soho. Soho said that Saraya and Toni Storm were in the same boat, unappreciated by the AEW audience. Like most great villainous monologues, Soho's was rooted in truth. It was one of the best promos she's ever delivered. And The Chadster is just so cheesed off about it!

The Chadster has never been a fan of Ruby Soho. Her punk rock style and attitude is extremely intimidating to The Chadster, and he doesn't understand her obsession with the band Rancid, who can't hold a candle to The Chadster's favorite band. Even so, The Chadster has to admit that Soho was already good in the ring, but it feels like she's leveled up with this heel turn. And it's just so unfair!



Why couldn't Soho have delivered this kind of energy while she was working for The Chadster's beloved WWE. And don't say it's because WWE never gave her more than 30 seconds to cut a promo. That's no excuse! The Chadster is outraged that Soho would actually become a better all-around wrestler after joining AEW. It's just so disrespectful to WWE and everything Vince McMahon has ever done for the wrestling business.

The same goes for Saraya and Toni Storm. The Chadster does agree with their assessment of the AEW audience. Anyone who likes AEW deserves to be dragged through the mud. But The Chadster feels that all three women are hypocrites because they turned their backs on the fans first when they literally stabbed Vince McMahon right in the back by signing with AEW. In The Chadster's opinion, they all deserve each other, and that's the bottom line 'cause Chad said so!