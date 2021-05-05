Rugrats Revival Releases Full Trailer, Show Debuts May 27th

Rugrats are back and boy does that feel better to say than I thought it would. The revival of the classic Nickelodeon cartoon will debut on May 27th on streaming service Paramount+, and they released the full trailer for the show today. Full of adventure and the intact voice cast, somehow in 2021 Rugrats is now one of my most anticipated events of the year. Catch the trailer down below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Rugrats | Official Trailer | Paramount + (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w9qvm5H5Zto)

Never Thought I Would Be Excited About Rugrats Again

"Tommy, Angelica, Chuckie, and the rest of the Rugrats gang are back for an all-new, CG-animated series on Paramount+! Settle into your high chairs for this exciting first look at the show, which continues the tale of toddlers from the classic Nickelodeon '90s hit. Then, get ready to reunite with the iconic group of babies – voiced by members of the original cast – as they embark on a new batch of epic adventures!" Returning to voice the iconic cartoon toddlers are E.G. Daily (Tommy Pickles), Nancy Cartwright (Chuckie Finster), Cheryl Chase (Angelica Pickles), Cree Summer (Susie Carmichael), and Kath Soucie (Phil and Lil DeVille).

When I was younger, we didn't have much, and my parents were not constantly around, so I and my younger brother had each other and that was basically it. I was six years older, and in 1991 when Rugrats debuted, I was 7 and he was 2. Those episodes meant the world to us, seeing those youngsters go on their adventures and learn from each other, and no matter how bad we struggled, my mom made sure that we had Nickelodeon so we could watch it. We wore out the tapes, we saved pennies for months to buy the toys, it was ours. Now, this new series will be available for me to sit down and watch with my own daughter. This can be her version. Guys and gals, sometimes this world can be great. The new Rugrats will debut May 27th on Paramount+.