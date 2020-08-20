Rumor: Vince McMahon's Large Adult Son to Take Over WWE Raw

Running a top-rated weekly cable television show usually is not considered a job for a child. However, a new rumor making its way around the wrestling dirt sheet-o-sphere claims that Vince McMahon is considering giving his large adult son Shane full control over WWE Monday Night Raw. The report comes from TalkSport's Alex McCarthy writing for Sportskeeda and claims that McMahon is looking to replace Bruce Pritchard, a longtime sycophant who currently runs both Raw and Smackdown, with Shane for WWE's red brand. Pritchard took over Raw after WWE fired Paul Heyman as a sacrifice to stockholders before their last quarterly earnings report, but it seems that may have been just a temporary move until Vince could find someone else to take the reigns.

Shane, who continues to dress in baseball jerseys and sneakers just like he did when he ran with the Mean Street Posse as a boy, recently returned to WWE after a several-month absence and set up an underground fight club in a storage closet at the WWE Performance Center. The launch of Raw Underground was apparently so successful that now Vince McMahon is considering giving Shane control of Raw Overground as well. If true, this report would signify a massive change of rankings in the McMahon family, where daughter Stephanie McMahon has largely been considered "the good one" for years. But with Stephanie's husband Triple H failing to defeat rogue startup wrestling promotion AEW in the Wednesday Night Ratings Wars, it may finally be Shane's time to shine.

Of course, taking over the helm of WWE Raw is a dicey prospect in the modern era, with ratings in a seemingly unstoppable freefall. If Shane is given control of the program and ratings continue to go down, he could soon find himself the black sheep of the McMahon family once again. However, if Raw succeeds under Shane — and there's a plausible scenario where Raw ratings do eventually reach their floor, and there's nowhere to go but up — he could find himself finally earning respect from his father he's always craved.