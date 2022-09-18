RuPaul's Drag Race Winner Bob The Drag Queen Talks "B***h Like Me"

"Bitch Like Me" is the newest single & music video for the alter ego of non-binary actor, comedian, and musician, Caldwell Tidicue, aka Bob The Drag Queen, a drag performer best known for winning the 8th season of RuPaul's Drag Race. The single is drag, rap, and unapologetically queer all at once! The video was shot on iPhone and pays homage to uber-popular TikTok transitions. Bob the Drag Queen spoke about the song, meaning in the video and more about the process behind it all including the unique filming process.

(Q) How is "Bitch Like Me" unlike anything you've ever worked on before?

(A) This single goes a lot harder than other things I've done before; I think when I was on Drag Race, I was trying to be mindful of the audience and image that comes with the show. But I think that over time I've finally curated an audience and fans that really like and appreciate me for me, which makes me feel more comfortable.

(Q) You shot this video pulling inspiration from TikTok platform transitions – What made you feel like that was the right choice for this video?

(A) I really genuinely just love TikTok, and even if I had no followers, I'd still probably spend a lot of time on there scrolling and double tapping. I remember googling if there was a "vertical music video" or a "TikTok music video" and I hadn't seen one yet, so I just thought 'where you see a void, you fill it'.

(Q) How was working with the writers, directors and producers on this single?

(A) It was great, I wrote all of my own lyrics but being in a studio you really confer and converse with everyone there. Working with Ocean Kelly here was amazing, and then collaborating with all the other artists for the EP was wonderful. I really enjoyed it!

(Q) Can you share a funny or interesting anecdote from your time writing this single? From your time creating the video?

(A) The house we rented out to film this music video was the home of this gay, rich guy, and there was one room in this house with no furniture in it and we were all so curious as to what it was. And I thought it was the sex room, which if so, I live!

(Q) Why did you choose to lead with "Bitch Like Me" as the first single off your upcoming EP?

(A) Bitch Like Me isn't the first song that I wrote, but the EP is very silly while also being very serious and I felt like Bitch Like Me was a perfect mesh of the two.

Most recently, they star in HBO's Emmy-Nominated and first unscripted show, We're Here, where Bob and the renowned drag queens Eureka O'Hara and Shangela recruit local ​residents to participate in one-night-only drag shows and inspire their "drag kids" to express their genuine selves in front of their families, friends, and communities. As they work with individuals struggling with insecurities to fully embrace themselves, Bob, Eureka, and Shangela help their pupils unleash their inner drag queens for heartwarming and show-stopping performances, celebrating individuality and self-acceptance while bringing communities together through the transformative power of drag. The third season of the series is set to premiere sometime this fall, although no clear date has been released.