Rutherford Falls: Peacock Prepares S02 Return with New Trailer, Images

Peacock's Rutherford Falls approaches season two with a new official trailer and episodic images to prepare fans for what's next. This June 16th, the comedy series returns to Peacock for season two featuring eight episodes- and now we have a pretty excellent preview package from the streaming service to pass along.

Cast for Rutherford Falls includes Ed Helms, Jana Schmieding, Michael Greyeyes, Jesse Leigh, Dustin Milligan, Dallas Goldtooth, and Kaniehtiio Horn. The series is from co-creators and executive producers Michael Schur, Helms, and Sierra Teller Ornelas.

In Season 2 of Peacock's hit comedy Rutherford Falls, life-long best buds Nathan Rutherford (Helms) and Reagan Wells (Schmieding) help each other tackle work, romance, and major changes to their small town and the Native American reservation it borders, initiated by Tribal Casino C.E.O. Terry Thomas (Greyeyes).

About the upcoming second season, showrunner and co-creator, Teller Ornelas said, "'Rutherford Falls' is back! Get ready to laugh, cry, and swoon. Do people still swoon? Well, they will now! Ed Helms, Mike Schur, and I had an absolute blast making a show that's heartfelt, laugh-out-loud funny, and depicts Native Americans in ways you never see on television. Also, a lot of people get punched/kicked in the face. We hope you enjoy Season 2!"

Mike Falbo, David Miner, and Morgan Sackett also serve as executive producers. Rutherford Falls is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Fremulon, 3 Arts Entertainment & Pacific Electric Picture Company. Season one is now fully streaming on Peacock for those who wish to catch up before June 16th.