Ryback on Adam Pearce: "The Perfect Cuck Extension of Vince McMahon"

Former WWE Superstar turned supplement salesman Ryback appears to have tuned into WWE Smackdown last night, because he had some choice commentary and constructive feedback on the show for WWE. Ryback started by discussing how his former WWE co-workers have gray hair while he has none. Of course, Ryback has a completely shaved head. He also called Adam Pearce a cuck, just as he has called Vince McMahon a cuck in the past.

Crazy watching all my former co workers get grey hairs when I don't have one and still a young man in my 30's. Adam Pearce is the perfect Cuck extension of @VinceMcMahon 👏 — The Big Guy Ryback (@Ryback) October 23, 2021 Show Full Tweet

But the former Scrap Daddy wasn't the only target of The Big Guy's ire. He also took aim at WWE performer Mansoor and the Smackdown product in general, tweeting:

. @VinceMcMahon you can give Mansoor @steveaustinBSR music and he still won't be over. Holy shit your product fucking sucks. — The Big Guy Ryback (@Ryback) October 23, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Ryback also chimed in on the ways WWE holds its talent back. For years, he has claimed that WWE has colluded with Twitter to prevent his account from being verified and keep the reach of his tweets artificially low. Now, he says that WWE does the same thing live and in-person by messing with the sound design during their entrance and promos.

WWE controls mic levels on talents. If they want you to get over they play your music louder and make your mic clearer. Now you know 😊 — The Big Guy Ryback (@Ryback) October 23, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Ryback also commented on the long-known way that Vince McMahon passes feedback to his commentary team: by shouting into their headphones. According to Ryback, McMahon never pulled that kind of bunk with him because he was afraid Ryback would beat him up.

The times I did commentary @VinceMcMahon never said a negative thing to me. I swear to God he knew I would get up and beat the shit out of him if he did. It sucks he was so shitty to many others. — The Big Guy Ryback (@Ryback) October 23, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Some people might get tired of reading Ryback trashing WWE on Twitter… but we have only one thing to say about it: feed us more!

Of the tweets, we mean. Not the supplements that Ryback claims prevent COVID. Just to be clear.

