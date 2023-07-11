Posted in: Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: amptp, DGA, SAG-AFTRA, wga, writers' strike

SAG-AFTRA Agrees to Federal Mediation as Strike Deadline Looms

SAG-AFTRA released a statement agreeing to federal mediation in its efforts to negotiate a new deal with the AMPTP. Here's the statement...

Following up on reports that a number of CEOs & senior executives requested a federal mediator intervene in the ongoing contract talks between the union and AMPTP, SAG-AFTRA released a statement this evening stating that it is agreeing to federal mediation to help reach a new three-year agreement. While the move may sound hopeful, SAG-AFTRA added in its statement that "we are not confident that the employers have any intention of bargaining toward an agreement" and – at least for now – the negotiating deadline remains this Wednesday, July 12, at 12 am PT. Here's a look at the statement:

"The SAG-AFTRA TV/Theatrical/Streaming Negotiating Committee has agreed to the AMPTP's last-minute request for federal mediation and has reaffirmed the negotiating committee's dedication to securing a fair deal by the expiration of the extended contract at 11:59 p.m. PT on Wednesday, July 12.

"We will not be distracted from negotiating in good faith to secure a fair and just deal by the expiration of our agreement. We are committed to the negotiating process and will explore and exhaust every possible opportunity to make a deal, however we are not confident that the employers have any intention of bargaining toward an agreement.

"Furthermore, we condemn the tactic outlined in today's inaccurate Variety piece naming the CEOs of several entertainment conglomerates as the force behind the request for mediation; information that was leaked to the press by the CEOs and their 'anonymous sources' before our negotiators were even told of the request for mediation. The AMPTP has abused our trust and damaged the respect we have for them in this process. We will not be manipulated by this cynical ploy to engineer an extension when the companies have had more than enough time to make a fair deal.

"SAG-AFTRA represents performers. We are here to get a deal that ensures our members can earn a living wage in our expansive industry we help make possible with our work. The AMPTP can make this happen at any time. They know what our members need and when they bring that to the table, we will be listening, but it's important to know – time is running out."

WGA, DGA & SAG-AFTRA/AMPTP Timeline

June 23, 2023: DGA/AMPTP Deal Ratified: A little less than three weeks after we learned that the DGA (Directors Guild of America) & AMPTP had a tentative deal in place, the three-year deal was ratified over the weekend – with 87% of those voting (6,728 members out of 16,321 who were eligible) voting in favor. Taking effect on July 1, 2023, and running through June 30, 2026, the DGA is claiming "extensive advances" for its members regarding wages, global streaming residuals, safety, diversity, and creative rights. In addition, the new deal establishes minimum terms & conditions in two new areas (non-dramatic programs made for SVOD & high-budget dramatic programs made for AVOD) and includes new provisions reaffirming that generative AI cannot replace the duties performed by the union members.

June 24, 2023: SAG-AFTRA/AMPTP Negotiations: In a rather positive & upbeat video update from SAG-AFTRA National President Fran Drescher and National Executive Director & Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, members were able to view the negotiating team as the duo confirmed that the two sides had been in negotiations for the past 10 days. Explaining that a lot of details couldn't be shared because they are "very confidential," Drescher confirmed that SAG-AFTRA has had "extremely productive negotiations that are laser-focused on all of the crucial issues" that she says the members told them were important to them. Crabtree-Ireland added that the team has been "working long and hard" to keep the talks moving and that they "remain optimistic that we will be able to bring the studios, networks, and streamers along to make a fair deal that respects your contribution to this industry." Both sides have through June 30th to finalize a deal – though SAG-AFTRA can choose to suspend a strike call if negotiations are fruitfully heading into the deadline.

June 26, 2023: Fran Drescher Gets Re-Election Support from Both Union Political Parties: With candidates for the national & Los Angeles local SAG-AFTRA boards set to be announced by August 9th, Drescher is running for re-election with the rare public endorsement of both political parties – Unite for Strength & Membership First, breaking from the tradition of running their own respective candidates. The move isn't just a show of support, though – it also sends the message that Drescher has their support because the parties like what they're seeing and want more of it. It's a power move that's a warning to anyone else looking to run – or anyone looking to be an obstacle to any deal that Drescher & SAG-AFTRA might get from the AMPTP. Speaking of which…

June 27, 2023: Some Big Names Offer SAG-AFTRA Pushback: With rumblings that some SAG-AFTRA members weren't too thrilled with the upbeat tone that Drescher & Crabtree-Ireland presented in their update video. In a letter obtained by Rolling Stone, over 300 actors signed a letter reportedly sent to the SAG-AFTRA Leadership and Negotiating Committee looking to make it clear that they won't settle for a compromise that doesn't address their key concerns. "We hope you've heard the message from us: This is an unprecedented inflection point in our industry, and what might be considered a good deal in any other years is simply not enough. We feel that our wages, our craft, our creative freedom, and the power of our union have all been undermined in the last decade. We need to reverse those trajectories," read the letter. Some of the names signing the letter include Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, Quinta Brunson, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Ben Stiller, Neil Patrick Harris, Amy Schumer & Amy Poehler. For added context, SAG-AFTRA represents over 180,000 members.

June 28, 2023: SAG-AFTRA, AMPTP Reportedly Considering Extending Contract Talks: Deadline Hollywood reported exclusively from sources that SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP are considering extending negotiations beyond this Friday's deadline – until next week, possibly July 7th. The move comes as more high-profile actors have attached their names to a letter to SAG-AFTRA warning the union not to compromise on their key demands. While once source describes the release of the letter as making things the talks "complicated." Another source claims that an extension is being considered "so that everyone gets past" next Tuesday's July 4th holiday. If an extension is agreed upon, it wouldn't exactly be headline-grabbing: negotiations between the two were extended beyond the deadline in both 2014 and 2017.

June 29, 2023: Drescher Discusses Negotiations on GMA: Drescher addressed the issue and offered an update while promoting her Lifetime film Secrets in the Morning on ABC's Good Morning America on Thursday. "We do have unprecedented support from the union members where, if we feel like we're not making headway when the contract expires, which is June 30th at 11:59 p.m. [PT], we're gonna have to strike," Drescher shared with the Michael Strahan, reaffirming the union's position to strike and the membership's overwhelming call for one should negotiations break down.

"You know, in some areas, we are, and in some areas, we're not. So we just have to see. I mean, in earnest, it would be great if we can walk away with a deal that we want. And at the end of the day, you know, we're living in a time that's very different from the last few decades when the foundation of the contract was forged. It's the digital age now, and the age of streaming, and it's a whole different business model," Drescher explained when asked how things were looking at that point. "So it really begs that we stand firm and hold strong and do right by the members in this industry and honor the massive contribution that they make. So I'm really in it to win it on behalf of our 180,000 members. And we stand by the Writers Guild, too."

June 30, 2023: SAG-AFTRA/AMPTP Extend Negotiations Through July 12th: With only hours to go before the original deadline, SAG-AFTRA & the AMPTP agreed to extend film & television contract negotiations until 11:59 pm PT on July 12th. Here's what SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP had to say in a joint statement: "The agreements, which were set to expire at 11:59 pm PT tonight, will now expire on July 12, at 11:59 pm PT. The parties will continue to negotiate under a mutually agreed upon media blackout. Neither organization will comment to the media about the negotiations during the extension." Here's a look at the letter that was posted to update & reassure SAG-AFTRA members:

Dear Union Sisters, Brothers and Siblings: We are your TV/Theatrical Negotiating Committee. We have been in negotiations with the AMPTP for more than three weeks under an unusually tight negotiating schedule while fighting for a comprehensive and inclusive contract. In order to exhaust every opportunity to achieve the righteous contract we all demand and deserve, after thorough deliberation it was unanimously decided to allow additional time to negotiate by extending the contract until 11:59 p.m. PT on July 12, 2023. No one should mistake this extension for weakness. We see you. We hear you. We are you. In unity, Fran Drescher President Chair of the Negotiating Committee Duncan Crabtree-Ireland National Executive Director & Chief Negotiator

July 11, 2023: Netflix, Disney, Warner Bros & More Eyeing SAG-AFTRA Help From Feds: With the previous negotiation deadline extended until 11:59 pm on Wednesday, July 12, Variety reported that a number of CEOs & senior executives took part in a conference call to discuss where things stand – with Warner Bros. Discovery's David Zaslav, The Walt Disney Company's Bob Iger, Netflix's Ted Sarandos, WME's Ari Emanuel, CAA's Bryan Lourd, and UTA's Jeremy Zimmer reported to have taken part in the discussion. And it looks like AMPTP is looking to the feds for some relief, requesting the assistance of the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service – but if SAG-AFTRA was to agree to federal mediation, then another extension to the negotiations would be required.

