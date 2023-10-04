Posted in: Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: amptp, DGA, SAG-AFTRA, wga

SAG-AFTRA, AMPTP Confirm Friday, Monday Negotiation Meetings Set

In a statement, SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP confirmed their next meeting will be this Friday, October 6th - and again, on Monday, October 9th.

After what was described as a "full day bargaining session," SAG-AFTRA concluded its negotiation meeting for the day – but there are more to come. The actors' union and the studios & streamers will meet again on Friday, October 6th. From there, the weekend will see "parties working internally" before talks resume again on Monday, October 9th (the same day that the WGA is expected to overwhelmingly ratify its new three-year deal with the AMPTP). "SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP met for a full day bargaining session and have concluded. Negotiations will continue on Friday, October 6, with the parties working internally over the weekend, resuming Monday, October 9," read the joint statement released earlier this evening. Today's session was attended by AMPTP President Carol Lombardini, SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director & Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, SAG-AFTRA's longtime Chief Contracts Officer Ray Rodriguez, Disney CEO Bob Iger, NBCUniversal CCO Donna Langley, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos, and Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav.

Here's a look at what SAG-AFTRA had to share earlier this week – along with a promise to the membership that they will be kept updated on how things are proceeding. Following that, the WGA also issued a statement in support of SAG-AFTRA, reaffirming its commitment to support SAG-AFTRA's picketing and warning AMPTP not to waste time attempting to force the WGA or another union's contract on SAG-AFTRA as a quick fix. "Rather than engage in the traditional AMPTP tactic of pushing a deal on SAG-AFTRA that is patterned on our own tentative agreement or any other industry deal, a strategy which has already caused considerable delay and suffering – the companies must make a deal that addresses the needs of performers," reads the statement. Here's a look at the initial tweet/x, followed by a transcript of the entire statement:

Today, we go back to the bargaining table to fight for the contract you deserve. Keep turning out in full force on our picket lines and at solidarity events around the country. Let the AMPTP hear your voices loud and clear. It makes a difference. YOU make a difference. pic.twitter.com/yEW5rhsRha — SAG-AFTRA (@sagaftra) October 2, 2023 Show Full Tweet

WGA West and East call upon the AMPTP and its member companies to negotiate the fair deal that members of SAG-AFTRA need and deserve. #SAGAFTRAstrike — Writers Guild of America West (@WGAWest) October 2, 2023 Show Full Tweet

"WGA West and East call upon the AMPTP and its member companies to negotiate the fair deal that members of SAG-AFTRA need and deserve," began the first of four tweets from the writers' union. "SAG-AFTRA has been on strike for more than 70 days as it fights for a contract that allows performers to share in the value of the work they help create. Rather than engage in the traditional AMPTP tactic of pushing a deal on SAG-AFTRA that is patterned on our own tentative agreement or any other industry deal, a strategy which has already caused considerable delay and suffering – the companies must make a deal that addresses the needs of performers. WGA members will continue to show up on picket lines and support SAG-AFTRA until they reach that deal. #SolidarityForever"

