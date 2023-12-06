SAG-AFTRA, Hellboy, Modern Family, SNL & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake, Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, bctv daily dispatch, cobra kai, doctor who, hellboy, modern family, SAG-AFTRA, snl, X-Men '97

With My Chemical Romance checking in with "Sing" (BCTV DD's official new theme song), we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? SAG-AFTRA, HBO's House of the Dragon Showrunner Ryan Condal/Hellboy, FOX's TMZ's Merry Elfin' Christmas, Netflix's Yu Yu Hakusho, Prime Video's The Boys: Mexico, Disney+'s X-Men '97, Disney+'s Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, Max's Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake, WWE/CM Punk, Apple TV+'s Foundation, Netflix's Cobra Kai, BBC's Doctor Who, NBC's Saturday Night Live, ABC's Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest, ABC's Modern Family, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, December 6, 2023:

SAG-AFTRA Ratifies Deal; Drescher, Crabtree-Ireland Comment: Details

House of the Dragon Showrunner Wouldn't Mind Shot at Hellboy Series

TMZ Shares Naughty-or-Nice List In "Merry Elfin' Christmas" Special

Yu Yu Hakusho: Netflix Unleashes Official Trailer, Preview Images

The Boys: Mexico EP Bernal: Locale Means "Interesting" Opportunities

X-Men '97, Agatha: Darkhold Diaries Confirmed to Join Echo in 2024

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake: Max Animated Series Set for Season 2

CM Punk to Sign WWE Raw Exclusive Contract as Tony Khan Cries

Foundation Renewed for Season 3; Showrunner Teases What's to Come

Cobra Kai Creators: Season 6 Filming Update; Decision to End Series

WWE's "Yeet" Defeat: Jey Uso's Catchphrase Crisis Explained

Doctor Who: BBC Confirms "The Church on Ruby Road" Start Time

Saturday Night Live Officially Welcomes Adam Driver & Olivia Rodrigo

New Year's Rockin' Eve: Rita Ora, Jeannie Mai Join Seacrest: Details

Modern Family: Eric Stonestreet on Spinoff Idea That ABC Passed On

