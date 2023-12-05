Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: ABC, Eric Stonestreet, modern family, The Rich Eisen Show

Modern Family: Eric Stonestreet on Spinoff Idea That ABC Passed On

Looks like we got some tea on The Rich Eisen Show from Eric Stonestreet: turns out there was a Modern Family spinoff that got turned down.

The would-be show followed Cam, Mitchell, and Lily's life after moving to Missouri.

Christopher Lloyd and two writers from the original show developed the script.

Stonestreet remains hopeful for future projects involving the beloved characters.

Last week we got some tea on The Rich Eisen Show from Eric Stonestreet. It turns out there was a Modern Family spinoff that got turned down. At some point, we all have wondered where our favorite family and its members have ended, from Pritchetts to Dunphys to Tucker-Pritchetts. Did Gloria succeed in her realtor career? What about Cam coaching at the new school and Mitchell trying to get a hang of leaving in Missouri? What about Haley and her babies?

It seems that, just like the rest of us, Eisen has been wondering the same: any plans for a continuation or spinoff? Well, thankfully, Stonestreet was there to give us the tea, and news flash, there was. Stonestreet says there was a full script that was worked on by Christopher Lloyd and two other writers from Modern Family; this show would have followed Cam (Stonestreet), Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson), and Lily (Aubrey Anderson-Emmons) having moved back to Missouri, but the network passed on it.

Stonestreet explains that this quick dismissal hurt his and Ferguson's feelings, adding it was a full-blown script. Stonestreet further elaborated on the idea for the show: it would have given us a look into head coach Cam, who has been having a losing run as a coach. Stonestreet adds this takes place during the COVID pandemic times and his favorite line was "I can still hear the boos of the cardboard cutouts." I really wish we would have gotten a snippet into this, although I do not believe Cam was really that terrible as he was always portrayed as knowing his stuff, although the teaching portion could have been polished a bit. However, out of the three families we followed in Modern Family, the Tucker-Pritchetts were the only ones who seemed to have the best possibility for a spinoff when the show ended.

That said, Stonestreet has not lost hope and states this does not close the door on future projects but rather that it will take the "right thing" to bring this show back. Apparently, there are a few writers that have some ideas on a few things, but did not specify. However, we can definitely agree that at some point, we definitely have to revisit these characters; we all would love to see what has transpired since the show ended in 2020. Before the segment ended, Stonestreet added that Modern Family was the ideal place to work – look no further than social media recently to see how close the cast remains. I would definitely love to see a jump into the future and see what has transpired among the families that so many grew to love.

