Samoa Joe Advances in Tournament as AEW Continues War on WWE

Samoa Joe's victory in AEW's tournament on AEW Collision seals another disrespectful act by Tony Khan. Uncover how WWE's legacy is at risk! 😩

🙄 Another day, another episode of AEW Collision, another chance for Tony Khan to stick it to The Chadster. 😤 This time, it involved former WWE star, Samoa Joe, advancing in their so-called World Title Eliminator Tournament. Oh, boy! More like Eliminate All Integrity Tournament! 😩

So here's the scoop, folks. 💥 Last night on AEW Collision, Samoa Joe clashed with Penta El Zero Miedo. The match was filled with heaps of back-and-forths, with both wrestlers busting out some solid moves. Penta pulled out a table from under the ring, and chaos ensued. Despite the high-flying maneuvers and intense action, it was Samoa Joe who emerged victorious, after making Penta tap out to his submission hold. 🙄

Now, The Chadster just cannot fathom what Tony Khan is thinking, putting Samoa Joe in that spot to advance. 🤨 It's not about Joe's abilities – The Chadster respects anyone who steps in the squared circle – but it's about how this clearly undermines WWE's legacy. 😡

Here's the thing. Seeing Samoa Joe advance in this tournament cheeses The Chadster off to no end. 🧀 What AEW and Tony Khan are doing by building rivalries and storylines with former WWE talent, like Samoa Joe, Roderick Strong (who won his tournament match to advance as well), and Adam Cole, is nothing short of disrespectful to the wrestling business. It's like they are literally stabbing Vince McMahon in the back! 😱 Not cool, man. Not cool. 😑

Look, AEW also has AEW World Champion MJF involved in an angle with Samoa Joe as well. This is playing on WWE's history, folks, from a moment on NXT years ago. WWE has trademarks, traditions, and a legacy that AEW is blatantly disregarding. It's as if Tony Khan doesn't understand a thing about the wrestling business. The Chadster is here shaking his head in disbelief. Auughh man! So unfair! 😫

Following the conclusion of AEW Collision, The Chadster was so down that he decided to take a drive to clear his head. 🚗💨 Yeah, The Chadster zoomed away in his Mazda Miata, hoping that some fresh air and smashing tunes from Smash Mouth will do the trick. 🎶 But guess what? An unexpected surprise awaited The Chadster. 😱

When The Chadster hit the ignition and the tape deck started playing, it wasn't "All Star", "I'm a Believer", or any of the other uplifting anthems by The Chadster's favorite band, Smash Mouth. Instead, it was 'AEW Music Presents: Who We Are Vol. 1'. 😠 Tony Khan, you've gone too far! 🤬 The Chadster doesn't even OWN that cassette! So, unless there's a random AEW fan running around sticking cassettes in The Chadster's prized Miata – which is highly unlikely – it's clear that Tony Khan himself is messing with The Chadster! Tony, give it back! The Chadster wants his Smash Mouth tape back right now! 🙏

Sorry, folks, The Chadster knows this is supposed to be wrap-up time, but it's just been one offensive move after another from Khan and AEW. 😔 Whether it's using ex-WWE talents to disrespect Vince McMahon or messing with The Chadster's personal stuff, this is just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. And that goes double for Samoa Joe. 😔🙆‍♂️

Anyway, The Chadster needs a moment to cool off… maybe with a White Claw seltzer. 😌 Until next time, folks! Remember: The Chadster reports the truth, no matter how much it cheeses off Tony Khan. 😎✌️ Stay safe, wrestling fans, and keep your cassette tapes close. 🤘💔 Peace.

