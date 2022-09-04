Samoa Joe Returns at AEW All Out, Helps FTR and Wardlow
Samoa Joe returned at AEW All Out to save FTR and Wardlow after they beat Jay Lethal and the Motor City Machine Guns in a six-man tag match. The match bridged the gap between prime TNA and modern AEW. FTR vs. MGMG is a dream match that ought to be revisited later.
Despite his best efforts, Jay Lethal ended up a victim of the Powerbomb Symphony from Wardlow. After the match, the Machine Guns, Satnam Singh, and Sonjay Dutt tried for a post-match beatdown, but Samoa Joe returned to AEW to make the save. Dax Harwood's 8-year-old daughter Finlay came out, broke Dutt's pencil, and then pinned him after a knockout punch from Harwood (the ref counted and everything).
See highlights from the match below:
AEW All Out Full Card
- AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. CM Punk
- AEW Interim Women's World Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Dr. Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida vs. Jamie Hayter
- AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Swerve in Our Glory vs. The Acclaimed
- TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill vs. Athena
- AEW World Trios Championship Tournament Final Match: The Elite vs. Dark Order
- Daniel Garcia on a Pole Match: Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson
- Christian Cage vs. Jungle Boy
- Miro, Darby Allin, and Sting vs. House of Black
- Ricky Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
- FTR and Wardlow vs. The Motor City Machine Guns and Jay Lethal
- Casino Ladder Match featuring Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Penta El Zero Miedo, Rey Fénix, Rush, Andrade El Idolo, Dante Martin, and "The Joker"
All Out is streaming right now on Bleacher Report (for masochists), Fite (for international viewers), and traditional PPV providers. More info on how to watch the show here.