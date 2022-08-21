Sandman, Mando, Rick and Morty & Infinity Train: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Jealousy, turning saints into the sea/Swimming through sick lullabies/Choking on your alibis/But it's just the price I pay/Destiny is calling me/Open up my eager eyes/'Cause I'm Mr. Brightside… with the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to The Killers & "Mr. Brightside" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes a wide range of topics… just take a look! Neil Gaiman confirms there won't be a 12th episode of Netflix's The Sandman. The Mandalorian bigwigs Jon Favreau & Dave Filoni reveal their dream guest star for the Disney+ series. Adult Swim's Rick and Morty reveals the first global "Wormageddon" battle zone. Infinity Train creator Owen Dennis addresses Warner Bros. Discovery's move to pull the animated series from HBO Max.

Plus, we look at Amazon's The Boys star Erin Moriarty (possibly) setting a Season 4 first, FXX's Archer Season 13 teaser with Sterling trying really hard, ABC's The Rookie: Feds teaser with Niecy Nash-Betts' Simone Clark looking to make up for some lost time, NBC's Night Court wrapping filming on the first season, TNT's AEW Rampage getting an outside assist from MTV's "Jersey Shore," FX's What We Do in the Shadows dropping a Season 4 episode that mattered in so many important ways & lots more!

Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Sunday, August 21, 2022:

Infinity Train Creator Updates "Straight Up Slimy" WBD/HBO Max Move

The Mandalorian: Jon Favreau & Dave Filoni Reveal Dream Guest Star

She-Hulk Writer Jessica Gao: Kevin Feige Confirms Cap Virginity Status

Rick and Morty "Wormageddon" Tracker Update Locates Beth & Supernova

The Boys: Erin Moriarty Offers Official "You're Not Ready" S04 Warning

Archer Season 13 Teaser: At Least Sterling's Trying, You Know?

The Sandman: Neil Gaiman on If Viewers Can Expect "Bonus" Episode 12

The Rookie: Feds Teaser Finds Simone Clark Making Up for Lost Time

Night Court: Kapil Talwalkar, India de Beaufort Signal Filming Wrap

AEW Rampage: Maybe Next Time, Send Snooki?

What We Do in the Shadows S04E07 "Pine Barrens" Explores Connections

