Saturday Night Live: Jason Bateman's 2005 Highlights; New SNL Promo

By now, you know that Jason Bateman and Morgan Wallen are set to take the stage of Studio 8H this weekend to marks the return of NBC's Saturday Night Live from its much-needed six-episodes-in-a-row break. Considering this season has already given us Chris Rock, Bill Burr, Issa Rae, Adele, John Mulaney, Dave Chappelle, Justin Bieber, H.E.R., The Strokes, and Foo Fighters, there's a whole lot for the pair to live up to. While this is Wallen's second chance at a first appearance, Saturday night will mark Bateman's second time hosting SNL– though it's been 15 years since he last graced the stage to host the long-running sketch comedy/music series. That was when Fred Armisen, Rachel Dratch, Tina Fey, Will Forte, Darrell Hammond, Seth Meyers, Chris Parnell, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, and Horatio Sanz were the SNL all-stars, with Finesse Mitchell, Rob Riggle, Jason Sudeikis, and Kenan Thompson as featured players. Not too shabby of a line-up looking back now, right?

So here's a look back at some of the highlights from the 12th episode of season 30, Bateman's 2005 hosting gig with Kelly Clarkson as the musical guest. During Bateman's opening monologue, he and Poehler make a special plea to viewers to watch Arrested Development. In the commercial parody that follows, a couple (Bateman, Poehler) in front of a fireplace presents a new music compilation, The Best of T.T. and Mario, featuring songs performed by the duo (Rudolph, Thompson) that describe bizarre, disturbing, strenuous, and possibly illegal sexual acts. Finally, Bateman, Rudolph, and Hammond take viewers behind the scenes of the life of a TV narrator.

Jumping in our TARDIS and heading back to 2020, there are two more live episodes set after this weekend and before the holiday break. On December 12, we have Timothee Chalamet as our ringmaster and Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band as the "guest house band." Finally, December 19 brings SNL vet Kristen Wiig and musical artist Dua Lipa to wrap up the year. But for now, here's a look at the most recent promo for SNL– one that has us a little concerned over how well rehearsal's been going:

Saturday Night Live's 46th season includes Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang. Che and Jost serve as head writers, with Bryan Tucker serving as senior writer. Lauren Holt (The Filth), Punkie Johnson (Space Force), and Andrew Dismukes (Comedy Central's Colossal ClusterFest, New York Comedy Festival) are joining the cast as feature players. Alec Baldwin returned as Donald Trump, with Maya Rudolph joining them as Kamala Harris, and Jim Carrey as Joe Biden (Bennett will continue as Michael Pence).

