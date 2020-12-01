Saturday Night Live Return Promos Jason Bateman & Morgan Wallen(?)

No pressure, Jason Bateman– it's just that when you take the stage to host NBC's Saturday Night Live when it returns on December 5, you'll be following in the footsteps of Chris Rock, Bill Burr, Issa Rae, Adele, John Mulaney, and Dave Chappelle. As for musical guest Morgan Wallen? The message to you is clear: don't f**k up this chance- you're following a seasonal path paved by Megan Thee Stallion, Jack White (who covered for you), Justin Bieber, H.E.R., The Strokes, and Foo Fighters. We know this is your first time performing on Studio 8H, but trying acting like you've been there before. Let's keep the "house parties" to the Zoom kind- cool?

Okay, now that we got that off our chest, here's a look at the first official promo for the series' return (with the live promos coming later this week). On December 12, we have Timothee Chalamet as our ringmaster and Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band as the "guest house band." Finally, December 12 brings SNL vet Kristen Wiig and musical artist Dua Lipa for the pre-break fest.

Saturday Night Live's 46th season includes Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang. Che and Jost serve as head writers, with Bryan Tucker serving as senior writer. Lauren Holt (The Filth), Punkie Johnson (Space Force), and Andrew Dismukes (Comedy Central's Colossal ClusterFest, New York Comedy Festival) are joining the cast as feature players. Alec Baldwin returned as Donald Trump, with Maya Rudolph joining them as Kamala Harris, and Jim Carrey as Joe Biden (Bennett will continue as Michael Pence).

Not including specials and digital series, Saturday Night Live has won over 70 Emmy Awards, the most for any show in television history. SNL also holds the title for the most nominated television show in Emmy history with over 275 nominations (once again, not including specials and digital series). The long-running sketch comedy and musical series is executive produced by Lorne Michaels, produced by Steve Higgins and Erik Kenward, and directed by Don Roy King. Ken Aymong serves as a supervising producer, with Lindsay Shookus, Erin Doyle, and Tom Broecker producing. The series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.