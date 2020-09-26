Saturday Night Live Season 46: Punkie Johnson Makes SNL History

October starts off with a significant addition to the cast list of Saturday Night Live for the premiere of its' 46th season on NBC. Being added to the cast as a featured player is southern comedian, Punkie Johnson. What is so important about this news, not only to the series itself but also for Punkie, is that she will be the first openly gay Black woman to join the cast. According to NBC, Johnson has a background in standup comedy and sketch writing. Her work includes a variety of involvement in standup as well as sketches on Adam Ruins Everything and A Black Lady Sketch Show.

Punkie is a comedian that shows pride in her blunt and honest comedy. The experience matches the comedic chops for her, as she has experience in acting, writing, and standup. From the Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal to regular showings at The Comedy Store in Los Angeles, in front of an audience is where she seems to be most comfortable. Her comedic style aims to bring out the laughs in times of despair, something needed in the age of COVID. On October 3rd, Punkie will be able to test her skills when SNL opens for their 46th season. The premiere includes Chris Rock as the host with music guest Megan Thee Stallion.

This is a big step for the longtime-running sketch show, with previous additions to the cast that sought to expand and diversify voices. Audiences will be able to watch and make a decision on how they like Punkie's comedic style when it comes to the SNL stage. The doors are slowly being opened on television, especially with late-night and reality television, but it has allowed for some favorites to make their way through. Let us know what you hope to see come out of the SNL premiere and Punkie