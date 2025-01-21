Posted in: Awards Show, Movies, Pop Culture, streaming, TV | Tagged: back to the future, Fallout, saturn awards, william shatner

Saturn Awards to Honor William Shatner, Back to the Future, Fallout

The 52nd Annual Saturn Awards will honor William Shatner, Back to the Future, and Prime Video's Fallout with special awards on February 2nd.

With less than two weeks to go until the 52nd Annual Saturn Awards hit The Hilton Universal City Hotel on Sunday, February 2nd, The Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films announced the initial recipients of special tribute and honorary awards—"Star Trek" legend/pop culture icon William Shatner, the cast of Back to the Future, and Amazon's Prime Video series Fallout getting the spotlight.

With Southern California still reeling and firefighters and first responders fighting the good fight against windstorms and wildfires, this year's ceremony is set to both celebrate achievements in genre entertainment and provide information to everyone watching on how they can support the ongoing relief and recovery efforts (including QR codes and on-screen promos). If you can't make it there in person, The Saturn Awards will be live-streamed for free on both Electric Entertainment's premium OTT app and FAST channel, ElectricNOW, and The Roku Channel.

The Lifetime Achievement Award: The award is reserved for individuals in either film and/or television for their outstanding work, to honor their illustrious careers as artists and icons, and those who've helped further genre entertainment in the industry and beyond. And there's no one more deserving than the living legend and iconic Captain Kirk himself, William Shatner. No stranger to the Saturn Awards, Mr. Shatner has hosted two of the first televised Saturn Awards shows in the late-70s, won Best Actor for Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, and presented last year's Robert Forster Artist's Award to Seth MacFarlane.

The George Pal Memorial Award: The award is usually presented to someone who has shown exemplary work in the respective film genres. It is named in honor of George Pal, a Hungarian-born American animator and film producer, principally associated with the science fiction genre, such as the classic War of the Worlds, The Time Machine, among many others. This year, The Saturn Awards celebrate the 40th anniversary of the all-time classic time-travel adventure Back to the Future by bestowing this honor on its filmmakers and stars. Representing the film will be Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, writer & producer Bob Gale, and composer Alan Silvestri.

The Spotlight Award: The Amazon series Fallout and its cast and creators will receive this year's award, presented by Ron Perlman. The award is given to a film or series that the Academy deems worthy of special recognition and accolades. Fallout not only lived up to and exceeded gamers' expectations but also welcomed millions of new science fiction fans into its world of post-apocalyptic adventure, retro-futuristic intrigue, and darkly comedic survival.

"We hope that this year's Saturn Awards will celebrate our vibrant community and genre family, just as it did after the Covid crisis. Coming together with old and new friends is essential during challenging times. The Saturn Awards have always been about more than just winning or losing; it's a celebration of the movies, shows, and people we cherish," shared Academy President Robert Holguin, alongside Saturn producers Bradley Marcus and Kevin Marcus. "In tough times, we often seek refuge in fantastical worlds of imagination. This event is also an opportunity to unite, offering hope and exploring the many ways we can support one another as we rebuild our lives and our beloved Los Angeles."

