School Spirits Season 2 Haunting Paramount+ in Early 2025 (TEASER)

Paramount+ announced at NYCC that the Peyton List-starring YA supernatural thriller School Spirits will return for Season 2 in Early 2025.

Paramount+'s School Spirits season one appears to have been enough of a hit to warrant a second season – and we have some new looks at Season 2 to pass along, courtesy of New York Comic Con 2024 (NYCC 2024). The YA series stars Peyton List as high schooler and teenage rebel Maddie Nears, who ends up a ghost in purgatory haunting her high school and trapped with the other ghosts who have died there since the 1960s, unable to leave the school grounds and unable to interact with the living students… except Maddie can talk to her best friend, the only one who can see her as they set out to unravel the circumstances of her death.

School Spirits season two picks up from the season one finale cliffhanger where Maddie Nears (List) is still stuck in the afterlife, but now with the knowledge of what really happened to her and how she became a ghost, and that she might be in even greater peril than she thought. She must unite her friends in the spectral and living worlds in order to reclaim her stolen life. In the just-released teaser, viewers get a glimpse into the suspense that awaits them this season.

School Spirits stars List as Maddie Nears, Kristian Ventura as Simon Elroy, Spencer MacPherson as Xavier Baxter, Kiara Pichardo as Nicole Herrera, Sarah Yarkin as Rhonda, Nick Pugliese as Charley, Rainbow Wedell as Claire Zomer, Josh Zuckerman as Mr. Martin, and Milo Manheim as Wally Clark.

School Spirits is streaming on Paramount+, with Season 2 set for Early 2025.

