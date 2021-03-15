Secret Invasion Reportedly Casts Kingsley Ben-Adir as Main Villain

Rumored to be in development back in September 2020 and confirmed during Disney's investors day presentation three months later, Disney Plus and Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion has reportedly added Kingsley Ben-Adir (One Night in Miami, The Comey Rule, The OA) to the cast, joining Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn in the live-action series. With Jackson reprising his MCU role as Nick Fury and Mendelsohn's reprising his role as the Skrull Talos from Captain Marvel, the upcoming series center on the duo (who first met during Captain Marvel) as they investigate a faction of Skrulls who've been living on Earth for years. While the streamer, studio, and Ben-Adir's representatives have not confirmed, Variety reports that the actor will be playing the main villain. Kyle Bradstreet is set to write and executive produce, with Marvel Studios (no surprise) producing.

