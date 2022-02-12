Sesame Street Spoils Russell T. Davies' Doctor Who Series 14 Plans?!

This Spring, The Doctor (Jodie Whittaker), Yaz (Mandip Gill), and Dan (John Bishop) hit our screens with "Legend of the Sea Devils," the second of Whittaker and showrunner Chris Chibnall's final three specials before they wrap their run of Doctor Who. With Russell T. Davies returning as showrunner and Series 14 set for 2023, speculation (and betting pools) have been running rampant with speculation over who the next Doctor will be. While that question may still be left unanswered, we may just have a "major scoop" regarding the "creative direction" that Davies is planning to take the long-running show. And let's just say that it lives up to the claims of a "bold" direction that the BBC made previously. And who do we have to thank for it? Why none other than… Sesame Street?! Consider our official "WE'RE JUST HAVING FUN SO THIS ISN'T REALLY A 'SPOILERS WARNING'" sign on and our official not-really-a-spoiler spoiler image buffer in place, and we'll show you what we're talking about…

Should we really be surprised? I mean, his constant need for hugs and all of that "love" talk had to be hiding something sinister, right? Granted, we didn't think it would lead to Elmo becoming such a red-felted menace to the point where it would be revealed that he was the true mastermind behind the Doctor's greatest enemy, the Daleks. And yes, before you ask? We can imagine the episode will be titled "The Tickle of the Daleks," too. But is this the harbinger of Davies' bigger plans? An all-Muppet Series 14? Think about it. We have Kermit as the Doctor, with Fozzie Bear as his companion (and Scooter as the companion who sacrifices themselves to save the Doctor). Then we could have Oscar the Grouch as The Master (though we're torn because we could also see Gonzo), Miss Piggy as River Song, and Big Bird as Captain Jack Canary (you're welcome). Even more fun? Imagine Dr. Bunsen Honeydew as a previously-unknown regeneration and Beaker as a "lost companion." The possibilities are endless and speak volumes about the new vision Davies plans to bring to the long-running series. And if any of you are still taking this seriously, we're not sure what's left to say except to strongly advise you to disconnect from social media for 24-hours & do a mental reboot.

Here's a look at Elmo's passive-aggressive greeting/show of force from earlier today:

Speaking with Doctor Who Magazine last month, outgoing executive producer Matt Strevens offered a status update that shows the end is very much near. "I'm still around. I'll probably pop back for a bit of post-production, but all the specials are locked and, by and large, I've left now," Strevens revealed. "I did a little walk around our sound stages, on my own. The TARDIS had gone, our big stage was empty, there was no one around… It was really weird. It's like you're going round switching off the lights for the last time. I felt a bit like Eric Morecambe – walking across the back of the stage, with the raincoat and the carrier bag." For Strevens, the end of Whittaker's run is particularly emotional having been there from regeneration to regeneration. "To go from filming Jodie's reveal – the moment where she pulled back the hood – to being with her on set when she said her final lines… It was very moving, actually," he explained. With Arthur Lee joining the cast as Ji-Hun and Marlowe Chan-Reeves as Ying Ki, here's a look at the first trailer for Doctor Who "Legend of the Sea Devils" (set to hit in Spring 2022):

"Legend of the Sea Devils" finds the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker), Yaz (Mandip Gill) and Dan (John Bishop) in 19th century China, where a small coastal village is under threat – from both the fearsome pirate queen Madame Ching (Crystal Yu) and a monstrous alien force which she unwittingly unleashes. Will the Doctor, Yaz and Dan emerge from this swashbuckling battle with the Sea Devils to save the planet?