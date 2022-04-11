Several Matches for WWE Raw Tonight Removed from WWE.com

Will the planned Women's Tag Team Championship match between champions Sasha Banks and Naomi against Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan take place as planned on WWE Raw tonight? The latest actions by The Fed call it into question. Though a tweet promoting the matchup remains online…

…the article it links to now displays the error message "You are not authorized to access this page," on an otherwise blank page, indicating the article has been pulled from the website. Additionally, the match is not listed in the official preview for the show at this time. That preview lists only AJ Styles vs. Damian Priest and Cody Rhodes vs. The Miz.

Interestingly, the Women's Tag Team Championship match isn't the only thing missing from the Raw preview. There's no mention of a previously announced VIP Lounge segment where MVP and Omos will explain MVP's betrayal of Bobby Lashley, though at least the original article announcing that remains online, for now at least. But WWE also announced a match between Rey Mysterio and Veer Mahaan…

…but the linked article once again leads to an otherwise blank page with the error message "You are not authorized to access this page." A change in creative plans, like Vince McMahon tearing up the script when he arrived at the Little Caesar's Arena in Detroit? Travel issues? Millionth COVID outbreak? Incompetence in managing the website and social media? All are possibilities, but we may not find out until WWE Raw airs tonight. You can watch Raw at 8/7C on the USA Network, though it's really best enjoyed in short clips on Twitter or YouTube, or in clickbait article published here tomorrow.

