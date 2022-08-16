Shantaram: Apple TV+ Shares First Look at Charlie Hunnam Series

Apple TV+ unveiled a first look at Shantaram, a new drama series starring Charlie Hunnam (Sons of Anarchy) and based on the internationally bestselling novel by Gregory David Roberts. The highly anticipated Apple Original series is a hopeful cinematic love story coupled with a thrilling epic adventure that follows one man's journey to redemption through a country that changes his life.

Apple TV+'s Shantaram will make its global debut with the first three episodes of its 12-episode first season on Friday, October 14, 2022, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through December 16, 2022, on Apple TV+.

Shantaram follows a fugitive named Lin Ford (Hunnam), who's looking to get lost in the vibrant and chaotic Bombay of the 1980s. Alone in an unfamiliar city, Lin struggles to avoid the trouble he's running from in this new place. After falling for an enigmatic and intriguing woman named Karla, Lin must choose between freedom or love and the complications that come with it. In addition to Hunnam, the series also stars Shubham Saraf, Elektra Kilbey, Fayssal Bazzi, Luke Pasqualino, Antonia Desplat, Alyy Khan, Sujaya Dasgupta, Vincent Perez, David Field, Alexander Siddig, Gabrielle Scharnitzky, Elham Ehsas, Rachel Kamath, Matthew Joseph, and Shiv Palekar.

A first look at #Shantaram starring Charlie Hunnam and based on the best-selling novel by Gregory David Roberts. Streaming October 14 on Apple TV+ pic.twitter.com/Upn0YZAIEB — Apple TV+ (@AppleTVPlus) August 15, 2022 Show Full Tweet

The series is written and executive produced by Steve Lightfoot, who also serves as showrunner. Bharat Nalluri directs and executive produces. Andrea Barron, Nicole Clemens, Steve Golin, Justin Kurzel, and Eric Warren Singer (who co-created the series with Lightfoot) also executive produce. The series is produced for Apple by Paramount Television Studios and Anonymous Content's AC Studios. Shantaram's origins in the novel by Roberts are "set in the underworld of contemporary Bombay. 'Shantaram' is narrated by Lin, an escaped convict with a false passport who flees maximum security prison in Australia for the teeming streets of a city where he can disappear."