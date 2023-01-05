Shape Island: Barnett, Klassen Pictures Books Get Apple TV+ Series

Apple TV+ has announced an all-new stop motion series for kids and families, Shape Island, featuring the beloved familiar voices of Yvette Nicole Brown, Harvey Guillen, Scott Adsit, and Gideon Adlon. Based on the internationally bestselling trilogy of Shapes picture books by Mac Barnett and Jon Klassen, Shape Island premieres globally Friday, January 20, on Apple TV+.

This clever, funny, and inspiring new stop-motion animated series from Apple TV+ takes place on a charming island and invites viewers to join serious Square, intrepid Circle, and tricky Triangle on their silly adventures as they dig up some fun, search for answers and build on their friendship — all while learning how to navigate each other's differences. Shape Island shows kids that friendship can take many shapes. The series was co-created by book authors Barnett and Klassen, who serve as executive producers alongside Emmy Award-winning Bix Pix Entertainment's Kelli Bixler and Drew Hodges. Ryan Pequin serves as co-executive producer and head writer.

Also, this month, Helpsters season three returns with all-new episodes Friday, January 6. The acclaimed series follows Cody and the Helpsters, a team of vibrant monsters who love to solve problems. Whether it's planning a party, climbing a mountain, or mastering a magic trick, the Helpsters can figure anything out—because everything starts with a plan. The recipient of a Parents' Choice Gold Medal Award and Common Sense Media Award, "Helpsters" has been recognized as "immersive, educational and entertaining." The series teaches young viewers important lessons in pre-coding skills and inspires self-confidence, collaboration, effective communication, and much more. Helpsters new season features guest stars Andrea Martin, John Oliver, Danielle Brooks, Margaret Cho, Jackie Hoffman, and more. Shape Island will premiere on January 20th and will be joining a large slate of kid and family-centered content such as Slumberkins, Sago Mini Friends, and many others.