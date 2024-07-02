Posted in: Anime, Clothing, Crunchyroll, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: anime, cowboy bebop, Crunchyroll, Logic, Logic x Cowbow Bebop, rap, sports apparel

Cowboy Bebop: Crunchyroll, Logic Team Up for Streetwear Collection

Rapper Logic and Crunchyroll have partnered to launch the Logic x Cowboy Bebop apparel collection, available for preorder and at Anime Expo.

Crunchyroll has joined forces with GRAMMY-nominated American rapper Logic to create a streetwear collection inspired by the neo-noir space Western series Cowboy Bebop. The collection is available for pre-order today on the Crunchyroll Store and for purchase later this week at Anime Expo in Los Angeles.

Crunchyroll x Logic x Cowboy Bebop Exclusives

See You Space Cowboy T-shirt

Sympathy for the Devil T-shirt

Logic and Radical Ed Smiley T-shirt

The Crew T-shirt

Logic and the Crew-neck Sweatshirt

Logic and the Crew Sweatshirt

1998 Hoodie

Varsity Jacket

Beanie

Corduroy Hat

Skate Deck

Poster

"Anime was there for me when I was growing up in a drug and violence-ridden childhood and household. I discovered anime through Cowboy Bebop and would later go on to befriend the voice of Spike Spiegel, Steve Blum, and collaborate with him on various albums, which is a dream come true," said Logic. "Without 'Cowboy Bebop,' there is no Logic. I just hope that collabing with Cowboy Bebop and Crunchyroll will allow me to introduce a lot more of my fans who might not be hip to Cowboy Bebop, and vice versa, and hope that a bunch of people out there who love Cowboy Bebop will realize I'm making fun anime nerd albums."

"Logic's passion for anime, especially Cowboy Bebop, is evident in every piece of this collection, which was designed by Toshihiro Kawamoto, the animation director and character designer from the iconic anime series," said Terry Li, Executive Vice President, Emerging Business at Crunchyroll. "Logic's mission is to inspire people to be themselves and this new Crunchyroll x Logic x Cowboy Bebop collection will ignite bounty hunters from across the galaxy to live and breathe this beloved fandom."

Fans can view and preorder the collection now via the Crunchyroll Store, and products will start shipping as early as July 8. A limited number of items from the collaboration will also be available to purchase for those attending Anime Expo taking place at the Los Angeles Convention Center this week, from July 4 to July 7. Of course, you can streaming the series on Crunchyroll.

