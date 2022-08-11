She-Hulk Featurette Focuses on "Attorney at Law" Side of MCU Series

Earlier today, Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Tatiana Maslany-starring She-Hulk: Attorney at Law treated viewers to a trio character profile key art posters focusing on Maslany's Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk, Ginger Gonzaga's Nikki Ramos, and Jameela Jamil's Titania. Now, with only a week tp o go before its debut, some familiar faces are discussing what sets this series apart from previous streaming series. And if we're being honest? It's worth watching just for the take on "Law & Order" it pulls off at the beginning.

In the following clip, Maslany, director Kat Coiro, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, and more discuss how the series blends being a "lawyer show" with the action & adventure associated with the MCU:

Here's a look back at the date announcement teaser confirming the date change to Thursdays moving forward:

And just in case you need a reminder about the two official trailers that were previously released (along with a series overview)… with Disney+'s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premiering on August 18th:

"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.

Joining Maslany in the Marvel Studios & Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is Jameela Jamil as Titania, a Marvel supervillain with incredible strength and a frequent rival of Jennifer's, Ginger Gonzaga (Kidding) as Walters' best friend, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Josh Segarra, Jon Bass, Anais Almonte, Nicholas Cirillo, and Griffin Matthews. In addition, Mark Ruffalo reprises his role as Bruce Banner/Smart Hulk, Tim Roth (Reservoir Dogs) returns as Emil Blonsky, aka The Abomination, and Benedict Wong returns as Wong. Emmy award-winner Jessica Gao (Adult Swim's Rick and Morty) leads the writers' room & executive produces, with Kat Coiro executive producing and directing the pilot & additional episodes (E02-E04; E08; E09) of the legal comedy along with Anu Valia (E05-E07). Coiro, Gao, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Brad Winderbaum executive produce, with Wendy Jacobson & Jennifer Booth co-executive producing.