She-Hulk, Titania & Nikki Ramos Receive MCU Character Poster Spotlight

With a week to go until Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Tatiana Maslany-starring She-Hulk: Attorney at Law hits our screens, it would appear that we're getting a breather from the teasers for what appears to be a series of character profile key art posters. For this round, we have a look at Maslany's Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk. Following that, Ginger Gonzaga is on tap as Nikki Ramos, Jen's best friend and "paralegal extraordinaire." And then we wrap up this first edition with a look at Jameela Jamil's Titania, a known influencer and breaker-of-things (like courtroom walls):

For a look at Jen's personal life not exactly living up to her own expectations, check out the following teaser, "Date":

From a thematic standpoint, this weekend's teaser fits perfectly with that clip as Jen makes the argument about not wanting to be a "Super Hero":

Here's a look at the date announcement teaser confirming the date change to Thursdays moving forward:

And here's a look at what's ahead with this recently-released preview clip from Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Tatiana Maslany-starring She-Hulk: Attorney at Law:

And just in case you need a reminder about the two official trailers that were previously released (along with a series overview)… with Disney+'s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premiering on August 18th:

"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.

Joining Maslany in the Marvel Studios & Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is Jameela Jamil as Titania, a Marvel supervillain with incredible strength and a frequent rival of Jennifer's, Ginger Gonzaga (Kidding) as Walters' best friend, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Josh Segarra, Jon Bass, Anais Almonte, Nicholas Cirillo, and Griffin Matthews. In addition, Mark Ruffalo reprises his role as Bruce Banner/Smart Hulk, Tim Roth (Reservoir Dogs) returns as Emil Blonsky, aka The Abomination, and Benedict Wong returns as Wong. Emmy award-winner Jessica Gao (Adult Swim's Rick and Morty) leads the writers' room & executive produces, with Kat Coiro executive producing and directing the pilot & additional episodes (E02-E04; E08; E09) of the legal comedy along with Anu Valia (E05-E07). Coiro, Gao, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Brad Winderbaum executive produce, with Wendy Jacobson & Jennifer Booth co-executive producing.