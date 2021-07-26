Shining Girls: Hamilton Star Phillipa Soo Joins Apple TV+ Series Cast

Emmy nominee Phillipa Soo (Hamilton, Moana) has joined the cast of the Apple TV+ series Shining Girls, based on the 2013 best-selling novel by Lauren Beukes, in a series regular role. Soo will portray the intelligent and sure-footed Jin-Sook who works in the research department at the Adler planetarium. Best known for her lead role as Eliza in the famed Broadway production, Phillipa will star opposite Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale, The Invisible Man), who portrays a Chicago reporter who survived a brutal assault only to find her reality shifting as she hunts down her attacker. The impressive cast also includes Wagner Moura (Narcos, Elite Squad 2: The Enemy Within) as Dan, a veteran journalist breaking the widening story of a copycat attack. Jamie Bell (The Fantastic Four, Rocketman) also stars as Harper, a mysterious loner with a surprising connection to Kirby.

The eight-episode series hails from MRC Television, with Moss executive producing through Love & Squalor Pictures, alongside Lindsey McManus. Leonardo DiCaprio serves executive producing through Appian Way alongside Jennifer Davisson (Run Rabbit Run). Author Lauren Beukes (Broken Monsters) and Alan Page Arriaga (I Carry You With Me) will also serve as executive producers on the project. The series will be adapted for television and executive produced by Silka Luisa (Strange Angel, The Wilding), who also serves as show runner.

Soo made awards season headlines recently when she was nominated for a 2021 Primetime Emmy in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series Musical for her work in Hamilton. She also she won the 2015 Lucille Lortel Award for Lead Actress in a Musical for the same role. She most recently appeared in the Spectrum Original series The Bite from Robert and Michelle King. As if starring and executive producing Shining Girls wasn't enough, Moss will share directing duties with Michelle MacLaren (Breaking Bad, The Walking Dead) and Daina Reid (Young Rock, The Handmaid's Tale) as they take turns at the helm of AppleTV +'s upcoming thriller series. MacLaren will direct the first two episodes of the series' first season, with Moss directing another pair and Reid helming four episodes.

