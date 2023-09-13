Posted in: Starz, Trailer, TV | Tagged: comedy, courteney cox, greg kinnear, horror, mira sorvino, season 2, sherilyn fenn, shining vale, starz

Shining Vale Season 2 Trailer, Key Art: "Don't Get Hysterical"

Hysteria runs deep in the Phelps family in the official trailer for season two of STARZ's Shining Vale, premiering on October 13th.

STARZ has released the trailer and key art for season two of its hit horror comedy, Shining Vale, which returns to haunt viewers' screens on the frightfully appropriate Friday, October 13th. The hysterical, spine-chilling trailer and key art tease the repercussions following last season's nail-biting cliffhanger when Pat (Courteney Cox) landed herself in a psychiatric hospital for trying to murder her family with an ax. Pat (Cox) went through extensive Electroshock Therapy, and when she returns home she meets a mysterious woman who introduces her to a host of ancient remedies used to "cure" women of depression, including the apocryphal Smile Masks. Season two explores what's in store for the Phelps family as they continue to be haunted by ghosts while Pat struggles to live with mental illness in a broken family, battling demons both internally…and externally.

Shining Vale stars Emmy Awar- nominee Cox ("Friends," "Cougar Town"), Academy Award-nominee and Emmy Award-winner Greg Kinnear (As Good as It Gets, "The Kennedys") and Academy Award-winner Mira Sorvino ("Hollywood," "The Expecting"). In addition to Cox, Kinnear and Sorvino, the series also stars Gus Birney ("Dickinson"), Merrin Dungey ("Big Little Lies," "The Resident"), and Dylan Gage ("PEN15") and features Emmy Award-nominees Judith Light ("Poker Face"), Allison Tolman ("Gaslit," "Why Women Kill") and Sherilyn Fenn ("Twin Peaks").

Shining Vale season two is set to premiere on Friday, October 13th, at midnight ET on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms, and on the LIONSGATE+ streaming platform in the U.K. and Ireland. On linear, it will debut on STARZ on Friday, October 13th, at 9 PM ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada. New episodes will be available to stream weekly on Fridays at midnight on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms, and will air weekly on the STARZ linear platform.

Shining Vale is executive produced by Jeff Astrof (Trial and Error) from Other Shoe Productions, Sharon Horgan and Clelia Mountford (Bad Sisters, Motherland) from Merman, and Aaron Kaplan (The Chi, The Neighborhood) and Melanie Frankel from Kapital Entertainment. Cox also serves as a producer. The series is co-created by Astrof and Horgan. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and Lionsgate Television in association with Other Shoe Productions, Merman, and Kapital Entertainment.

