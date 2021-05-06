Shotzi Blackheart Throws Shade At AEW's Latest Dud Of A Finish

Have you ever heard the phrase "don't swing for a home run when a base hit will win the game"? I'm sure many sports fans have heard this before, but I'm becoming equally sure that Tony Khan and the team at AEW have not. In their latest big gimmick match, in this case, last night's Blood and Guts match, they again had a great main event match that quenched fans' thirst for violence…only to squander it all with a silly ending that ruined the whole thing. Fans all over the internet have been roasting them for it (and only two months removed from their Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match debacle), including former Wednesday night rival NXT's resident wild child, Shotzi Blackheart.

In case you missed it, after the conclusion of AEW's WarGames-Esque Blood and Guts match last night, MJF pushed Chris Jericho off of the cage, sending him crashing backwards to the ground below. For the five minutes leading up to the incident, Tony Schiavone kept screaming at the top of his lungs that the ground below was solid concrete. And while that may have been true, the concrete floor was below about two feet of crash pads and a bunch of badly-painted cardboard that Jericho fell onto, creating yet another awful visual for an AEW stunt and much fodder for the online peanuts gallery.

BOTCH ENDING AT BLOOD AND GUTS . MJF THROWS JERICHO FROM THE CAGE.

Said gallery included Shotzi Blackheart, who took to her Twitter account to post the following:

This isn't the first time either, as, after AEW's previous loud fart of a misstep after the Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch, Shotzi Blackheart also made light of it on her Twitter account:

AEW fans wasted no time in screaming at anyone making light of the not-so-convincing stunt last night, claiming anyone who laughed at it were blood-thirsty psychos who actually wanted to see a man plummet to his possible death.

That's simply not true. I can only speak for myself, but I do not want to see 50-year-old Chris Jericho or any wrestler take an unprotected fall from atop a cage onto the concrete floor. Again for those in the back: I DO NOT WANT TO SEE ANY WRESTLER DIVE OFF OF A CAGE TO AN UNPROTECTED FLOOR! There's only one Mick Foley and it's frankly a miracle that he's still with us and relatively ok.

But that being said, wrestling is an illusion where we're made to believe we're seeing something that in actuality is being performed by skilled professionals that are making it look worse than it is. These skilled professionals include both the wrestlers themselves and the tv production crews that are supposed to make it all look good. One of these parties is failing pretty regularly on AEW and it's not the wrestlers.

Jericho and MJF did everything right in the moment last night and it was all wrecked and exposed by bad camera work, bad editing, and bad production design. Say what you will about WWE (and god knows we can and will say plenty) but they do understand that to produce a product on that level, you need Hollywood-level production teams and everything that goes with it. If you saw the gears and gizmos in the T-Rex in Jurassic Park, would you be as scared or believe in what you were seeing? Wrestling requires that same suspension of disbelief and that's made possible by a flawless production.

Bringing it back to Shotzi Blackheart, I can understand her feeling a little chippy last night, as literally the night before, she and three of her fellow wrestlers put on a legit hardcore effort, with Blackheart herself taking on most of the big spots.

It was a great match with some genuine-looking action and a flawless presentation. Yet when the week is over, the match everyone will be talking about is Blood and Guts and it's for all the wrong reasons. It's hard to get the right kind of attention as a woman in wrestling and it's even harder when you're not on the top brand show. And then to really bust your ass, put it all on the line, and get lost in the conversation cause another show made asses of themselves (again), yeah, I get the need to call that out.