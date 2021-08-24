Showtime Admits to What Dexter Fans Have Known Since Series Finale

With showrunner & writer Clyde Phillips and series star/EP Michael C. Hall's Dexter: New Blood ready to return Dexter Morgan to our lives beginning November 7, Showtime is finally owning up to something that fans of the series have been saying since the show took a dump on itself with its painfully bad series finale. "Dexter is a jewel in the crown of Showtime and we didn't do it justice in the end and that has always been a burr under my saddle," admitted Showtime entertainment president Gary Levine at Tuesday's Television Critics Association press tour. "We've always wanted to see if there was a way to do it right and it took a long time to figure out what that was and a long time for [star Michael C. Hall] to be willing to revisit the role."

But now that the series is back, how long will it be back? So what does "limited" mean? A one-and-done? "Call [the upcoming episodes] what you will. Call it a 'limited series,' but the rules are it can't be limited series if it's coming from something that was on the air for a long time. We call it a 'special event series.' For me, it's revisiting Dexter and giving a proper finale for a brilliant series," Levine explained. And if not more of Hall's Dexter, could there be spinoffs? Once again, Levine played coy. "The expectation is so high for it and the series is so special to the network and me … the future will take care of itself."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Dexter: New Blood (2021) Exclusive Sneak Peek Trailer | SHOWTIME (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hA-oCTUrNfE)

Clancy Brown (The Shawshank Redemption, Carnivàle), Julia Jones (The Mandalorian), Alano Miller (Sylvie's Love), Johnny Sequoyah (Believe), Jack Alcott (The Good Lord Bird), Michael Cyril Creighton (Game Night, Dash & Lily), David Magidoff (The Morning Show), Jamie Chung (Lovecraft Country), and Oscar Wahlberg (Manchester By the Sea) will be joining Hall for the series' return. Original series star Jennifer Carpenter will be returning to the role of Debra Morgan, while John Lithgow returns to his Emmy Award-winning role as Season 4's "Trinity Killer" Arthur Mitchell. Showrunner & writer Clyde Phillips, Hall, John Goldwyn, Sara Colleton, Bill Carraro, and Scott Reynolds executive produce. Marcos Siega executive produces as well as directs six episodes of the season.

Jones' Angela Bishop is the first Native American Chief of Police in her town in upstate New York, while Sequoyah's Audrey is Bishop's brash and opinionated teenage daughter. Miller's Logan is a sergeant for the Iron Lake Police Department and the assistant wrestling coach for the local high school, while Dexter has a "meaningful encounter" with Alcott's Randall. The four actors join Brown, who portrays Kurt Caldwell. Born and raised in the town of Iron Lake, he's realized the American dream by going from driving big rigs, just like his father did, to now owning several trucks and the local truck stop. Powerful, generous, loved by everyone – he's a true man of the people. If he's got your back, consider yourself blessed. But should you cross Kurt, or hurt anyone that he cares for… God help you.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Dexter (2006) Official Trailer | Michael C. Hall SHOWTIME Series (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YQeUmSD1c3g)

Creighton's Fred Jr. is the congenial owner of Fred's Fish & Game, a shop he inherited from his father. He has grown up in Iron Lake and is a regular fixture around town that everybody knows and loves, whether it's line dancing at the local tavern or singing in the choir. He's married to Brian, the pastor of the town's small church. Magidoff's Teddy is the "new guy" who's only been a cop in Iron Lake for 2-1/2 weeks. Good-natured, quirky, hardworking, eager to please; and a little scared of his boss, Police Chief Bishop. Chung's Molly is a famous true-crime podcaster from Los Angeles while Wahlberg's Zach is the captain of the Iron Lake High School wrestling team. A bit of a bully but generally the go-to guy to have a good time, Zach is the gateway to the in-crowd- which includes the daughter of the chief of police.

