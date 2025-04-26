Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: sirens

Sirens: Julianne Moore, Meghann Fahy Dark Comedy Hits Netflix in May

Sirens, a dark comedy starring Meghann Fahy as a woman attempting to rescue her sister from a cult, will premiere on Netflix on May 22nd.

The upcoming limited series Sirens, starring Julianne Moore, Meghann Fahy, Milly Alcock, and Kevin Bacon, premieres on Netflix on May 22nd, bringing with it mystery, mythology, and more. Fahy plays a woman who tries to get her sister (Alcock) away from a cult run by a creepy Julianne Moore. It's a dark comedy, so expect shenanigans!

Set over Labor Day weekend, Sirens follows Devon (Fahy) on her journey to a lavish island where mansions and hydrangeas abound — and where she comes to realize that the surrounding waters are murkier than they first appear. "I like to talk about Devon as the metronome of the show," series creator and executive producer Molly Smith Metzler, also creator of Maid, said. "She sets the pace, and especially the comedy. Casting Meghann was a gift from the heavens."

"This story has a lot of teeth," Smith Metzler said about the series, which is an adaptation of a play she wrote. "There are real moments of drama, and it's going to make people uncomfortable. Operatic is a word I like to use to describe it. It's a true dark comedy — and it's got a Greek mythology vibe."

Devon thinks her sister Simone has a really creepy relationship with her new boss, the enigmatic socialite Michaela Kell. Michaela's cultish life of luxury is like a drug to Simone, and Devon has decided it's time for an intervention, but she has no idea what a formidable opponent Michaela will be. Told over the course of one explosive weekend at the Kells' lavish beach estate, Sirens is an incisive, sexy, and darkly funny exploration of women, power, and class.

Many of those darkly comedic moments unfold as Devon tries to reconnect with her younger sister Simone (Alcock), but can't, thanks to the presence of her sister's boss, the entrancing and inexplicable Michaela (Moore), who reigns supreme on the island and in Simone's heart.

Julianne Moore (May December, Mary & George) as Michaela Kell: Michaela is a philanthropist and animal activist who runs island high society and is the wife of billionaire Peter Kell. Her relationship with her assistant, Simone, strikes some as too close for comfort.

Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus, The Perfect Couple) as Devon DeWitt: Devon is back in her hometown and on a downward spiral. She's funny, resilient, and fiercely protective — especially of her younger sister Simone.

Milly Alcock (House of the Dragon, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow) as Simone DeWitt: Simone is Devon's sharp and charming younger sister who hit the jackpot — working as a personal assistant to a billionaire.

Kevin Bacon (City on a Hill, MaXXXine, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F) as Peter Kell: Peter comes from old money and is the most important person in every room he enters. He's an avid outdoorsman who enjoys the occasional joint.

Glenn Howerton (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, BlackBerry) as Ethan Corbin III: Ethan is a dear friend of the Kells and a lifelong bachelor who lives next door. He's a regular at the yacht club, and he's rapidly burning through his trust fund.

Felix Solis (The Forgotten, The Rookie) as Jose: Jose plays the role of humble gardener, but he's actually the manager of Cliff House — the head of security, the puppet master of the estate's vast surveillance system, and Peter's right-hand man.

Bill Camp as Bruce DeWitt: Simone (Alcock) and Devon's (Fahy) father, Bruce, is a Navy veteran who has recently been diagnosed with early-onset dementia. Gruff and proud, he dreads becoming a burden to his daughters.

Josh Segarra (Scream, Abbott Elementary) as Raymond: The proud manager of a restaurant franchise in Buffalo, New York, Raymond is Devon's longtime, on-and-off toxic boyfriend.

Trevor Salter (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law) as Jordan: Rugged and handsome, Jordan is the captain of Ethan's yacht. All the society ladies have a crush on him.

Britne Oldford (Dead Ringers, The Umbrella Academy, Long Bright River) as Missy: The Kells' seasonal housekeeper hates the job and equally loathes the commute from the mainland.

Lauren Weedman (Hacks, Looking) as Patrice: Professional, tough, and no-nonsense, Patrice is the Kells' longtime personal chef.

Jenn Lyon (Claws, Dead Boy Detectives) as Cloe; Erin Neufer (Fellow Travelers, Julia) as Lisa; Emily Borromeo (Blue Bloods, FBI: Most Wanted) as Astrid: Known as "The Fates," Cloe, Lisa, and Astrid often speak as one and dress identically as a trio. They are devoted to Michaela and her preservation work. Cloe is the mean girl, Lisa is the zealot, and Astrid is the ditz.

Sirens premieres on Netflix on May 22nd.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!