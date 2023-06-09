Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: MonsterVerse, netflix, preview, skull island, trailer

Skull Island: Netflix/Legendary Monsterverse Series Trailer Unleashed

Set to hit screens on June 22nd, here's a look at the official trailer for Netflix & Legendary's animated "Monsterverse" series, Skull Island.

A little more than two weeks after being treated to a teaser preview, casting news & preview images for the next chapter in Legendary's "Monsterverse" franchise, we have an official trailer for Netflix & Legendary's Skull Island for you to check out. The thrilling animated adventure series follows shipwrecked survivors desperate to escape the most dangerous place on Earth – a mysterious island home to prehistoric monsters, including the greatest titan of them all, Kong.

Now, here's a look at the official trailer for Skull Island, set to be unleashed across Netflix screens on June 22nd – followed by a look at what we know about the animated series so far:

SKULL ISLAND, from Legendary Television, takes viewers on a thrilling adventure as a group of kind-hearted explorers rescues Annie (Mae Whitman) from the ocean, unaware that their act of heroism will lead them to the treacherous Skull Island. This enigmatic place is home to bizarre creatures and terrifying monsters, including the mighty titan himself, Kong.

The cast of Netflix's Skull Island includes Nicolas Cantu (Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky, The Fabelmans), lending his voice to our lead, Charlie. Joining him are Mae Whitman (Family Guy, DC Super Hero Girls) as Annie, Darren Barnet (Never Have I Ever, Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles) as Mike, Benjamin Bratt as Cap (Poker Face, Coco), and Betty Gilpin (Mrs. Davis, Glow) as Irene. The animated series is created, written & executive produced by Brian Duffield (Cocaine Bear, Love and Monsters). Jacob Robinson, Brad Graeber, Jen Chambers, and Thomas Tull also serve as executive producers. The animation is crafted by Powerhouse Animation, acclaimed for their work on hit series such as Castlevania and Blood of Zeus.

