While fans of AMC's Walking Dead universe continue doing time in home isolation, the fine folks at Skybound have been doing their part to keep them entertained (and distracted). It's understandable considering we're still a few months away from Fear the Walking Dead returning for its sixth season. On top of that, the best anyone knows about when spinoff series The Walking Dead: World Beyond and the original series' Greg Nicotero-directed tenth season finale will see the light of day is "later this year." So with some more time to kill, Skybound is following up their comparison of Paola Lazaro's Juanita Sanchez aka Princess and Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Negan to their respective comic book counterparts by giving Tom Payne's Jesus the same treatment. From the moment he first graced our screens to his tragic departure at the beginning of "The Whisperers War", here's a look back on some of the fandom's favorite moments and how they compare to Jesus' adventures on the printed page.

If you've been enjoying those videos, then make sure you check out Skybound's Talk Dead To Me podcast, where hosts Johnny O'Dell, Alexandra August, and Woody Tondorf cover anything and everything that's in the Walking Dead universe. With new editions posting Sunday nights, each episode covers a range of topics: episode/season recaps, a look back at the comics and a look ahead to the games, news about spinoff projects, and more. In addition to the hosts, the podcast also welcomes guests from both the franchise and fandom.

Talk Dead To Me Episode 33 "Talk Suffer To Me (feat. Lew Temple!)": "You wanted your podcast. Now you got him." We jump into season 3's action-packed episode, "Made to Suffer," and talk Winners/Losers, Dunked On, and Apocatips! Later we talk with Lew Temple aka Axel about his secret life as a pro baseball player.