Smackdown Highlights: WWE Stumbles Toward Elimination Chamber

With time running out before this Sunday's Elimination Chamber PPV, WWE had one last chance to finish the booking for the show on last night's episode of WWE Smackdown. And while they did manage to add one more match, the card still remains somewhat up in the air, with at least one and a half matches from Raw not happening. Let's talk about what WWE set up on Smackdown while looking through the video highlights from last night's show.

WWE Smackdown Video Highlights – February 19th, 2021

On Smackdown last night, WWE did manage to set up a match between Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler against WrestleMania rivals Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair. Will Sasha and Bianca win the tiles and do a frenemies hold the belt angle, or will they implode and immediately start feuding?

And what role will Carmella play?

WWE also potentially set up a match between Big E and Apollo Crews, so long as Big E recovers from being taken out of Smackdown on a stretcher. WWE reports that Big E suffered a "brachial plexus" injury.

And potentially, based on the events of Smackdown, WWE could also add a match between Rey Mysterio and Otis, or Rey and Dominik against Alpha Academy, or Alpha Academy vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode if they want to throw a title match in there.

But only one of those matches has been made official: the Women's Tag Team Championship match. The rest of the action on Smackdown server to either promote the PPV on Sunday or build toward WrestleMania, where Edge and Roman Reigns are almost certain to face off, no matter how much WWE pretends someone else might beat Roman after winning the Smackdown Elimination Chamber match.

Seth Rollins seems to be building toward a feud with Cesaro, though that would take place after the Elimination Chamber.

And Natalya and Tamina are building toward… something.

So here's where things stand for Elimination Chamber. Drew McIntyre will defend his WWE Championship against five former WWE champions in an Elimination Chamber match. Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy, Kofi Kingston, AJ Styles, and Sheamus are the superstars competing against McIntyre in the match. In another Elimination Chamber match, Smackdown stars Kevin Owens, Daniel Bryan, Cesaro, Jey Uso, Baron Corbin, and Sami Zayn will compete with the winner earning a title shot the same night against Roman Reigns. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler will defend the Women's Tag Team Championships against rivals Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair. Asuka was also set to defend her Raw Woman's Championship against Lacey Evans, but now that Evans is pregnant with Ric Flair's baby, that seems unlikely to happen, though the match is still advertised as of this writing on WWE.com. Another match that may not happen is the triple threat for the United States Championship, with Bobby Lashley defending against Riddle and Keith Lee. Lee hasn't been on WWE television in weeks since his fiance, Mia Yim, revealed she has COVID, and it's unknown whether Lee will be able to compete on Sunday or not.