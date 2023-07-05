Posted in: CW, streaming, TV | Tagged: allison mack, smallville, the cw, The WB

Smallville Star Allison Mack Released from Prison in NXIVM Case

Serving two of their three-year sentence in the NXIVM case, Allison Mack (Smallville) was officially released from federal prison.

First reported by the Albany Times-Union and based on online records from the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Smallville star Allison Mack was released from California federal prison after serving two years of her three-year sentence. A key member of leader Keith Raniere's NXIVM cult, Mack pled guilty to racketeering and racketeering conspiracy charges in 2021. Originally facing a sentence of 14-17 years, Mack's cooperation in securing Raniere's conviction was taken into consideration when a lower sentence was handed down. Mack was charged with recruiting and grooming women to join NXIVM, where they would become sexual partners for Raniere and when – as detailed during the trial – the abuse would begin. In October 2021m Raniere would be sentenced to 120 years in prison on charges of sex trafficking, forced labor conspiracy, and racketeering.

During sentencing in June 2021, U.S. District Court Judge Nicholas Garaufis made it clear that he considered Mack an "essential accomplice" of Raniere's – detailing the actress' actions in doing Raniere's bidding. "This court, in sentencing Mr. Raniere, made it very clear how seriously it views the conduct for which he was convicted. When it comes to DOS and the monstrous crimes he committed in connection with that organization, you were an essential accomplice. You willingly enslaved, destabilized, and manipulated other women so that when they were at their most vulnerable when they believed that they owed you total obedience and that anything less than that would cause them serious personal and financial harm, when you had taken from them their sense of agency to make their own choices, you gave them 'special assignments' to satisfy Mr. Raniere's sexual interests. Mr. Raniere could not have done that without you. You did that together," Judge Garaufis wrote. "The evidence presented at his trial demonstrated that you were not a begrudging or passive enabler, but rather that you were a willing and proactive ally." Telling the judge at her sentencing that she was filled with "remorse and guilt," Mack responded to Judge Garaufis that she "made choices I will forever regret."

