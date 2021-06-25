Smallville: Tom Welling & Michael Rosenbaum Developing Animated Sequel

Smallville star Tom Welling offered a surprise on an appearance on the platform Cameo, which allows celebrities to participate in Q&A with fans. The actor admitted that he and co-star Michael Rosenbaum are working on an animated series sequel to the long-running drama that ran for 10 seasons from 2001-2011. The series started its run on the WB from 2001-2006 before wrapping up its run on The CW. The adventures chronicle the pre-Superman days of Clark Kent (Welling) showing the bonds he made before officially donning the suit. Rosenbaum played his friend-turned-archnemesis Lex Luthor.

Welling's Smallville Announcement

"Michael Rosenbaum and I are actually working on an animated series to bring those characters back to life and use as many of the original cast members as possible. … Don't tell anybody though. It's a secret. We're still working on it," Welling said. Smallville explored much of the DC lore digging deep into Superman's history down to later seasons when Clark adopted the alias The Blur before finally embracing his destiny in the finale donning the cape and familiar S costume. Rosenbaum left the series in 2008 before returning in the finale with the convenient plot twist making Lex "forget" his past with Clark and his superhuman abilities, but not his distrust of Superman. He does end up being President of the United States.

Smallville also starred Kristen Kreuk as Lana Lane for the bulk of the series before leaving in 2009 with Erica Durance's Lois Lane taking over as female lead of the series. The series also starred John Glover (Lionel Luther), Annette O'Toole (Martha Kent), John Schneider (Jonathan Kent), and Allison Mack (Chloe Sullivan). Welling and Durance made a return during the CW limited event series Crisis on Infinite Earths that saw Clark and Lois at their farm in Smallville when Jon Cryer's Lex Luthor from Supergirl crossed over into their world. Brandishing his kryptonite (Superman's known weakness), Lex discovers it has no effect on his nemesis before Clark revealed that he gave up his powers for his family. Clark ended up nearly coldcocking Lex before making his escape.

The success of the Superman prequel led to the beginnings of the Arrowverse starting with the spinoff Arrow starring Stephen Amell and a failed pilot Aquaman that would have starred Justin Hartley. Who from Smallville's past do you hope to make a return?

