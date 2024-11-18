Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL: Domingo Crashes Sabrina Carpenter Concert; Cut for Time Sketch

SNL star Marcello Hernandez appears in a newly released Cut for Time Sketch, while Hernandez's Domingo crashed a Sabrina Carpenter concert.

After getting a look at a Cut for Time sketch from this past weekend's Saturday Night Live (returning on December 7th with host Paul Mescal and musical guest Shaboozey) featuring host/musical guest Charli XCX and Please Don't Destroy (Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy), we're back with two more updates that have one thing in common: Marcello Hernandez. In a second Cut for Time sketch, "Cayden" sees a couple (Heidi Gardner & James Austin Johnson) sharing stories about their son – with Hernandez and Charli XCX as one of the couples caught up in the spiraling tales. As for our second update, you can chalk that up to the power and influence of Hernandez's character, Domingo – already a hit after only two sketches. During Season 49 musical guest and singing sensation Sabrina Carpenter's show at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Sunday as part of her "Short n' Sweet" Tour. Introducing himself as from "Miami, baby," Domingo added that he's the "cute boy with the blue jacket and the thick accent" that Carpenter references in "Bad Chem" before being on the receiving end of punk fluffy handcuffs ahead of Carpenter performing "Juno."

Here's a look at a video clip of the moment that was posted by Variety earlier today:

And here's a look back at the SNL journey that Hernandez's Domingo has taken so far:

Of course, we also have a look back at Carpenter's Studio 8H promo from earlier this year, with host Jake Gyllenhaal and SNL star Bowen Yang – followed by her performances of "Espresso" and "Feather/Nonsense."

Of course, we could wrap up the article without also looking back at one of the best sketches from Season 49. In "Scooby-Doo," things go off the rails in some very big, brutal, and bloody ways for Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy, and Scooby-Doo (Gyllenhaal, Carpenter, Sarah Sherman, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes) as they attempt to solve a mystery.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!