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SNL UK Debuts, Always Sunny, The Rookie & BTS: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL UK, The Boys/Jensen Ackles, The Rookie, BTS, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Daredevil: BA, and more!

Article Summary SNL UK launches with Tina Fey & Wet Leg, plus a Cold Open featuring PM Starmer and Donald Trump

Coverage includes fresh updates on The Rookie, BTS: The Comeback, Always Sunny S18, and Daredevil: Born Again

Buffy cast remembers Nicholas Brendon, while Svengoolie, AEW, WWE, and Criminal Minds bring more TV highlights

Get previews, reviews, and viewing guides on the top TV and streaming shows fans are buzzing about

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL UK, Svengoolie, Buffy: Nicholas Brendon, AEW/WWE, The Boys & Jensen Ackles, William Shatner, The Rookie, BTS, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Red Nose Day, Criminal Minds: Evolution, Daredevil: Born Again, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, March 22nd, 2026:

SNL UK Cold Open: PM Starmer Tries Breaking Bad Iran News to Trump

SNL UK Debuts TONIGHT with Tina Fey & Wet Leg: Here's Our Preview

Svengoolie Reaches Out to "The Mummy's Hand" on MeTV TONIGHT!

Buffy/Angel: Carpenter on Nicholas Brendon: "May He Be at Peace Now"

WWE SmackDown Review: New Tag Champs Crowned Last Night

AEW Collision Preview: NCAA Stabs WWE in the Back

The Boys: Ackles on Having Supernatural Co-Stars on "Vought Rising"

Star Trek: Pluto TV's Kirk Marathon Honors William Shatner's 95th BDay

The Rookie: Chenford Wedding Would Be "Natural Progression": Winter

BTS: The Comeback Live – ARIRANG: Netflix Drops Official Image Gallery

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S18 Going Renaissance Faire & More

Buffy: Sarah Michelle Gellar, David Boreanaz Honor Nicholas Brendon

Buffy Star Nicholas Brendon, Chuck Norris & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

The Traitors, Amandaland, Elba's Luther Get Red Nose Day Treatment

BTS: The Comeback Live – ARIRANG Viewing Guide: What You Need to Know!

Criminal Minds: Paget Brewster Talks Season 19, Gubler/Spencer & More

Uncorked: Darren Star & David Schulner Set Up New Series for Netflix

Daredevil: Born Again: Charlie Cox on Donning Black Suit for Season 2

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

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